New York Fashion Week is back and this Fall/Winter 2024 season Black designers are showing up and showing out. Here at ESSENCE, we root for Black talent in fashion as we know doors and opportunities tend to be closed to Black designers. Even amid adversity, Black designers have created a rich history in fashion from names like Willie Smith to Sergio Hudson.

The CFDA announced its latest New York Fashion Week calendar for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. On it, there are a few Black designers on the docket set for their next presentation. While the trend to support Black designers and Black-owned brands as a whole has died down since 2020, ESSENCE is here to highlight them all day every day.

In the coming weeks, in real time we’ll get to see these designer’s talents getting well-deserved recognition. The resilience that these creators have in an industry that still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusion is incredible. So, like we’ve said before it’s important to know these designer’s brands, names, faces, and what they stand for.

Here’s everyone Black that we’re rooting for at New York Fashion Week this season.

Theophilio: February 11

LaQuan Smith: February 12

Sergio Hudson: February 12

Diotima: February 12

anOnlyChild: February 13

Kevan Hall: February 13

House Of Aama: February 13

Bishme Cromartie: February 13

Frederick Anderson: February 14

