César Buitrago

Edvin Thompson of Theophilio’s lastest collection didn’t show during fashion week, and yet has still managed to do incredible storytelling through the visuals of a lookbook. Colors in the collection are reminiscent of the Jamaican lagoons and sunsets that hit the New York skyline. Thompson is calling back memories from his different homes, adding that wherever he is, he can make it his home. From Jamaica to New Jersey and finally New York, this collection “Out Of Many, One People” is a cyclical continuation of his last Spring/Summer collection, “Homecoming.”

“When I embarked on the journey of sketching and sourcing fabrics for this collection, my mind wandered back to when I was 14, residing in New Jersey, and envisioning the world around me,” said Thompson. “My fascination with textures and prints took center stage, shaping how I aspired to present myself in this vast world. There were moments when I found the courage to express my style confidently, even as I navigated the challenges of understanding my own identity amidst the opinions of others.”

Pieces that are cohesive to Theophilio’s brand identity are in the mix like a new iteration of the brand’s signature crystal studded “I Love TP” tee-shirt and tank top in a pastel yellow and fiery red while the leather pieces like the floor length skirt comes in snake print. Speaking of that print, the clothing is filled with it as the homeostasis of the collection. From button downs, corsets, mini skirts, and vests, this print is a statement throughout the collection.

Thompson plays with masculine and feminine concepts like the white button down set with sequin all over, creating a gleaming, luminous look or the signature collars he uses being comparable to the ’70s era of dressing where men were known to wear effeminate pieces. The collection gathers Thompson’s thoughts, memories, and different notions on where his point of view falls in fashion, and it’s more than refreshing.