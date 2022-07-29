Courtesy of Greg Kessler

We’re a little over a month away from the next New York Fashion Week, and the CFDA, in partnership with IMG, has released the official schedule, which runs from September 9 to September 14. This season, designers will showcase their Spring/Summer 2023 collections, and according to the schedule, some of the designers that have historically hosted their fashion shows in Europe are migrating to NYFW – including Marni and Fendi. While the schedule is filled with immense talent, we’re most excited for all of the Black designers that will be presenting.

Ahead, discover when and which Black designers will be showing at NYFW.

The Los Angeles-based fashion house, helmed by designers Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph, will return to NYC to kick off the first day of NYFW with a fashion show on September 9. No Sesso previously hosted its FW22 fashion show in NYC earlier this year.

Fe Noel, founded and designed by Felisha Noel, who is also a 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, will return to NYFW and host a fashion show on September 9.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Fe Noel during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fe Noel)

The luxury menswear brand based in Atlanta, Georgia, and operated by the co-founders Desyree Nicole and Gabriella Paulino will be returning to NYFW to showcase the latest collection at Men’s Day on September 9.

The newly launched luxury brand, founded and led by Public School co-founder Maxwell Osborne, will be showing at NYFW for the second time on September 10 – last September AnOnlyChild made its runway show debut with an off-site fashion show in Mount Vernon, New York.

Victor Glemaud, the king of knitwear, will return to NYFW to host the brand’s fashion show on September 10.

Victor Glemaud Fall 2022 collection, Moynihan Station, NY February 12 2022

Hudson’s eponymous label dedicated to designing glamorous womenswear to empower women and make them feel sexy has become a NYFW favorite – the brand will return this season to host a fashion show on September 10.

The fashion lifestyle brand produced in Africa, founded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, will be returning to NYFW to host a fashion show on September 11.

LAGOS, NIGERIA – OCTOBER 29: Model walks the runway for Studio189 during Lagos Fashion Week 2021 on October 29, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Emmanuel Obianke/Getty Images)

The streetwear brand founded and designed by Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore will be returning to NYFW to host a fashion show on September 11 – last September, the brand hosted its fashion show on the Intrepid, the decommissioned WWII aircraft carrier that was turned into a museum.

The eponymous label established by McKnight during the pandemic will be making its runway show debut at NYFW on September 11.

Luxury menswear brand founded by Creative Director Shawn Pean will be hosting a fashion show on September 11 – Pean hosted the brand’s first runway show earlier this year at NYFW.

The luxury accessory design label that is rooted in travel and exploration of the mind, founded and designed by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece, will be hosting a NYFW presentation that can be viewed by appointment on September 11.

Operated by mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt, Dur Dox will be returning to NYFW to host a fashion show and showcase a new womenswear collection on September 12.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK – 13 FEBRUARY : A model walks the runway at Dur Doux AW22 at New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2022 in New York City.(Photo Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images)

Smith will return to NYFW to host a fashion show on September 12. Last September, Smith made NYFW history by hosting the first fashion show on the top of the Empire State Building.

NEW-YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 14: A model walks the runway during the LaQuan Smith Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The conceptual knitwear brand, founded and designed by 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Jacques Agbobly, will be showcasing its new collection with a presentation available to view by appointment on September 12.

Omar Salaam’s ultra-luxury womenswear brand will return to NYFW by hosting a presentation on September 13.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The eponymous label pushing the boundaries of menswear will return to NYFW and host a fashion show on September 14.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway for Kenneth Nicholson during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Led and designed by the 2021 CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year, Edvin Thompson, Theophilio will return to NYFW and host a fashion show on September 14.

Founded and led by Creative Director Shanel Campbell. Bed On Water will host its NYFW presentation, available to view by appointment on September 14.