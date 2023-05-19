Style Spotlight: Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier has been on the big (and tv) screen many times and tends to stun on and off of it. Known for her doe eyes, perfect skin, and elegant style, Harrier’s style just keeps getting better. Harrier’s red carpet style evolution showcases her versatility and willingness to take risks while staying true to herself. She’s one of those actresses with a very distinct style and turns out chic, effortless street-style looks in addition to her glamourous gowns. From sleek Saint Laurent dresses (like the one she wore earlier this week at Cannes; see below) to a classic white tank, leather jacket, and denim combo, the actress is quite the one to watch.

From press tours for her roles in the Spider-Man series and Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and sitting front row at Louis Vuitton to multiple Met Gala appearances, she’s proven time and time again that she is a style force. Ahead of today’s release of the Hulu original remake White Men Can’t Jump, we thought we would take a look at Laura’s impeccable style.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Laura Harrier attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Laura Harrier is seen wearing a black leather jacket, white top and blue jeans with black sunglasses outside the Khaite show during New York Fashion Week S/S 2023 on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Take a look through some of Laura Harrier’s best looks throughout the years below.

2022 Met Gala “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Victor Glemaud and Laura Harrier arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

2022 79th Venice International Film Festival VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Laura Harrier attends “The Whale” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

2017 World Premiere of “Spider-man: Homecoming” Actress Laura Harrier attends the world premiere of “Spider-man: Homecoming” at the TCL Chinese Theater on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

2019 BAFTA Awards US actress Laura Harrier poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

2019 Red Carpet Green Dress 10 Year Pre-Oscars Celebration Laura Harrier (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala Honoring Helen Pashgian and Park Chan-wook Laura Harrier at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

2017 “Spider-Man: Homecoming” QUERETARO, MEXICO – MAY 06: Actress Laura Harrier attends CONQUE to promote the new film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at Centro De Congresos De Queretaro on May 6, 2017 in Queretaro, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

2023 Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Laura Harrier at the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

2023 “White Men Can’t Jump” Premiere Laura Harrier arrives at the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” held at El Capitan Theatre on May 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

2018 Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 23: Actress Laura Harrier arrives for the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” held on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

2018 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Actress Laura Harrier attends the screening of “Blackkklansman” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

2018 amfAR Gala Cannes CAP D’ANTIBES, ENGLAND – MAY 17: Laura Harrierr arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

2018 Closing Ceremony And “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” Red Carpet CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Laura Harrier attends the Closing Ceremony & screening of “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

2018 Premiere Of Focus Features’ “BlacKkKlansman” BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 08: Laura Harrier attends the Premiere Of Focus Features’ “BlacKkKlansman” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2018 “BlacKkKlansman” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY – JULY 30: Actress Laura Harrier attends the “BlacKkKlansman” New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on July 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2019 The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: Laura Harrier attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

2018 InStyle Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 22: Laura Harrier attends the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

2018 ELLE’s 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By L’Oreal Paris LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: Laura Harrier attends ELLE’s 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration presented by L’Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Laura Harrier attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

2019 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Laura Harrier attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

2019 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 13: Laura Harrier attends the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards)

CFDA Fashion Awards – Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 03: Laura Elizabeth Harrier attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Laura Harrier attends the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

2019 Fifth Annual InStyle Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Laura Harrier attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for InStyle)

2019 ABC’s Coverage Of The 91st Annual Academy Awards – Red Carpet THE OSCARS® – The 91st Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) LAURA HARRIER

Louis Vuitton : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Laura Harrier attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on March 05, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Laura Harrier attends Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 06: Laura Harrier attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2021 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Laura Harrier attends 2021 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Laura Harrier attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Laura Harrier attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala at New York Public Library on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Burberry & Riccardo Tisci Host Party To Celebrate Lola In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Laura Harrier attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Street Sightings NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Laura Harrier attends an after party for the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at Zero Bond on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Boss – Arrivals Photocall – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Laura Harrier is seen arriving at the Boss Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – July 3rd PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 03: Actress Laura Harrier is seen wearing black dress outside Alaia during Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Entergalactic Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Laura Harrier attends the Entergalactic Premiere at the Paris Theatre on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Laura Harrier attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Celebrity Sightings In New York City – October 20, 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Laura Harrier is seen in Tribeca on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023 Laura Harrier in front row at Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023 photographed on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Saint Laurent : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Laura Harrier attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)