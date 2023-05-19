Home · News

Style Spotlight: Laura Harrier

If you're not already paying attention to her impeccable style — you should!
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Laura Harrier has been on the big (and tv) screen many times and tends to stun on and off of it. Known for her doe eyes, perfect skin, and elegant style, Harrier’s style just keeps getting better. Harrier’s red carpet style evolution showcases her versatility and willingness to take risks while staying true to herself. She’s one of those actresses with a very distinct style and turns out chic, effortless street-style looks in addition to her glamourous gowns. From sleek Saint Laurent dresses (like the one she wore earlier this week at Cannes; see below) to a classic white tank, leather jacket, and denim combo, the actress is quite the one to watch.

From press tours for her roles in the Spider-Man series and Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and sitting front row at Louis Vuitton to multiple Met Gala appearances, she’s proven time and time again that she is a style force. Ahead of today’s release of the Hulu original remake White Men Can’t Jump, we thought we would take a look at Laura’s impeccable style.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Laura Harrier attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Laura Harrier is seen wearing a black leather jacket, white top and blue jeans with black sunglasses outside the Khaite show during New York Fashion Week S/S 2023 on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Take a look through some of Laura Harrier’s best looks throughout the years below.

