At Aliétte, Jason Rembert Wants To Give You Your Flowers

“With the runway presentation, I would like to “give flowers” to my mother, who I know is here in spirit, and to my daughter Harper, who receives pink roses from me every week”— Jason Rembert

Jason Rembert, stylist, and designer of Aliétte, wants to give people their flowers. Literally. Guests were gifted flowers upon entering, and much of the collection had a textural or visual reference to flowers–an ode to the wonders of botany both physically and metaphorically. The venue reflected a garden where you could hear birds chirping through the speakers.“That’s where the collection kind of started from—‘Smell the fucking roses.’ People should be able to get their flowers. Everyone’s special and important and should be protected,” he said of his fashion show.

It was an exploration and an expansion of femininity through beautifully embroidered gowns, tiered and feathered skirts with cautious draping–all the making of a couture collection.

The most succulent colors of the spring season were apparent, too: rosy pinks, electric greens, baby blues, and even a touch of gold. Rembert is of Martinican and Trinidadian descent and pulled influence from the terrain of both countries as well as their beautiful seascapes. Nature and high fashion don’t typically intersect, but Rembert was masterful in marrying the two to bring together a well-rounded, well-intentioned runway show.

