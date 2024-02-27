A Closer Look At The Latest Nike And Jacquemus Campaign Starring Sha’Carri Richardson

Nike

The world’s fastest woman fronting the Nike and Jacquemus collaboration is fitting. Sha’Carri Richardson is gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympics and also has found time to be part of this newly launched campaign. It was teased that Richardson would be the face of the campaign in an Instagram post of her tattooed arm holding the collaborative Le Swoosh bag. Now, she’s been revealed as the campaign star.

“Late in 2020, when we started to work on the Le Swoosh bag, I was obsessed by the Swoosh itself, on its own. It’s a unique logo, I wanted to reinterpret it and make it minimal and all about it,” Simon Porte Jacquemus shared in a statement. “Plus, I always love to work on unique shapes when it comes to bags, and not thinking only about its utility. I wanted a statement accessory that represents Nike at its purest: the iconic Swoosh itself.”

In the campaign, Richardson wears a white cropped one-shoulder top and a long black skirt. For another look, she wears a white one-piece that features a one-shoulder detail with cutouts on the side. Additionally, the track star wears a black sculptural top revealing her chest tattoos with a pair of cutout white leggings as she holds her prized possession: the Le Swoosh bag. Her last look is a white halter-style dress with a tie detail at the arm and ruching at the waist and hemline.

“Fashion is so personal and I definitely use it to express myself—it can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity. From the colors you wear to the risks you take, fashion can be an outlet to show the world a little bit of who you are,” says Richardson in a statement. “And that’s why I’m inspired by Simon’s collection; the pieces are edgy and elegant at the same time and it inspires me to keep showing up as I am, while hopefully inspiring others to do the same,” she added.

The new collection highlights femininity, connecting to nature, performance, and speed without compromising style. The apparel pieces like the unisex hoodie, T-shirt, and sweatpants reflect that. Also included in the collection is a premium brown iteration of the J Force 1s, and the Le Swoosh bag.

The Nike X Jacquemus collaboration is available to shop on jacquemus.com starting today. The collection will launch on the SNKRS app on March 5.