Nike Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion On An Inclusive Collaboration Celebrating All Bodies

Nike

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her latest endeavor with Nike. Out today alongside the sportswear brand is a Megan-approved Nike By You footwear and apparel collaboration entitled “Hot Girl Systems.” The collection is designed to empower and celebrate all bodies and all movements to create an inclusive and accessible space in fitness. The collection is roughly three years in the making, and Megan has been working with Nike on it since 2021.

She tells ESSENCE.com that the partnership came together organically. She adds that both teams shared the same values of empowering people in their fitness and wellness journeys. “It was a natural fit,” she said in an email. “Inclusivity was a key part of the design process. It was really important to me to make this collection available to all the Hotties, which is why we were able to offer flexible sizing options from as small as extra small to 4X,” Megan added. “Nike saw the vision and I’m thankful for how collaborative they’ve been during this entire process.”

The rapper and Grammy Award winner is an athlete in her own right, she regularly shares her workout routines online as “Thee Hot Girl Coach,” revealing her dedication and endurance. As she performs, she shows off stamina throughout her shows and dominates the stage with a commanding presence and confidence.

Nike

The “Hot Girl Systems” collection is an amalgamation of Megan Thee Stallion’s style and her functional perspective on mental and physical well-being. It consists of apparel featuring Megan’s signature “hottie flames,” and Y2K-inspired graphics. Additionally, it takes inspiration from her affinity for female anime warriors from shows like Black Clover, Soul Eater, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, and My Hero Academia. Pieces like Nike Pro shorts, sports bras, a bodysuit, a bomber jacket with removable straps and sleeves are all available from sizes XS to 4X.

Additionally, the collection includes Nike By You Air Max 97 sneakers by Megan Thee Stallion in Glitter, Chrome, and Reflective, which lets fans customize their pair with hand-selected finishes chosen by the rapper. The sneakers come with exclusive Megan Thee Stallion “shoe-lewry” like charms and hoops that are reminiscent of ear cuffs, a new MTS logo, and a Hottie typographer, of course, inspired by her love of anime.

“I just wanted the sneakers and customization options to reflect me and the different aspects of my brand,” she continues, “Everything from the names of the sneakers to the colors to the styles has a specific meaning and purpose that I know the Hotties will appreciate.”

As part of this partnership with Nike, Hotties can begin joining the rapper for two new workouts on the Nike Training Club app starting on March 4 in addition to her existing NTC workouts. These are to keep Hotties inspired to keep moving. “I’m a big believer that fitness has a powerful impact on physical and mental health, so I hope my two new workouts on the Nike Training Club app can have that positive effect for the Hotties. With the collection, I want people to feel sexy and comfortable whenever they’re wearing it–whether at the gym or just relaxing at home,” she says.

Megan Thee Stallion hopes that her collection with Nike will inspire her fans, fitness newbies, and others to move in new ways as they embrace their bodies and go deeper into their physical wellness journeys. It’s about building confidence in the process and spreading positivity in other areas of life as you start to feel good. “It’s all about using our platforms to uplift and encourage others.”

The Nike X Megan Thee Stallion: “Hot Girl Systems” collection launches today, on the rapper’s birthday, February 15. You can shop the collection on February 20 via store.MeganTheeStallion.com and at select Nike retailers. The Air Max 97 sneakers in Glitter launch on February 22 while Chrome and Reflective will be available on February 27. All options will be available on nike.com globally.