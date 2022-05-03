Courtesy of Getty Images

At this year’s Met Gala, the fellas showed up and showed out in their best takes on ‘Gilded Glamour’ – the 2022 Met Gala theme. Amongst the men in standout looks was Hatian-American designer Victor Glemaud, who teamed up with H&M for his one-of-a-kind look inspired by America’s Gilded Age.

“As soon as I heard the theme, I knew exactly the direction I wanted to go in!” Glemaud tells ESSENCE. “To me, Gilded Glamour means excess and over the top dressing, but also a celebration of American design.”

He arrived alongside Laura Harrier, who was H&M’s second honorary guest for the evening, in a full white/ivory combo ensemble that was equally grand and angelic. Glemaud’s monochromatic approach was a modern interpretation of a classic tuxedo, and his matching coat that extended to the floor and trailed behind him was a tribute to the great André Leon Talley and his infamous capes.

“My look was a tribute to the late great Mr. André Leon Talley. I wanted to pay homage to his signature looks with a dramatic opera coat,” says Glemaud. “The opera coat itself is inspired by American couturier Charles James.”

“I have been lucky enough to enjoy the process of seeing my look conceived, fitted and brought to life by the stellar H&M design teams. This has been an amazing moment for me,” Glemaud shares.

Ahead, see Victor Glemaud’s 2022 Met Gala look in action on the red carpet.

