15 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Throughout the week before the 2024 Met Gala, celebrities were looking razor sharp with straight-lined eyebrows, bright under brows, and wildcard hair looks. Lip liner took a backseat with a thinner and less prominent appearance against skin-toned lipstick. Meanwhile, metallic shadows snatched the wheel, giving ‘90s beauty moments a serrated edge. The past few days lended us practical applications of beauty, from muted nail shades to noticeable, yet minimal mascara.

We couldn’t look away from FKA Twigs, who took over our timeline with half-buzzed locs. This time, she took the look to Congress with a clean face, wearing just curled mascara and a touch of muted eyeshadow. On a serious note, artists like Naomi Sharon, Doechii, and Doja Cat pushed a blade to their brows, sharpening their skinny brows with a more severe cut. And speaking of cuts, Latto and model Anok Yai took scissors to their fringed bangs.

And when Lori Harvey’s micro-French tip made a quiet statement, Latto’s mega French took us back to the early aughts. Regardless, they– much like Tracee Ellis Ross, Fantasia, and Beyoncé– agreed neutral tones were the shade of the week. But, Lizzo also made a case for bejeweled nails, returning to the playful beauty looks she’s known for.

So, if you’re in search of inspiration, below, you’ll find 15 quietly bold beauty looks that we saved throughout the week.