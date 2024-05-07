Our Top 10 Fashion Moments From The Met Gala 2024

Getty Images

After a yearlong wait, the Met Gala 2024 is finally here. The theme of the evening, “The Garden of Time,” allowed celebrities and their teams to share their unique perspectives on this term. What came next? Creatives and artists flocked to New York City and showed up wearing fantastic ensembles. One of our favorite stars of the night was Zendaya, who wore an otherworldly custom Maison Margiela gown. Her key moment was spearheaded by the talent Law Roach.

Others who grabbed our attention as soon as they arrived include Colman Domingo, who arrived donning New York designer Willy Chavarria, styled by Wayman + Micah. Another head-turning moment included Tyla, who was a vision in a sand-sculpted design by Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain (she was styled by Katie Qian). It was a risqué gown, but it was ideal for the rising star who is currently experimenting with her style.

Below, take a look at our favorite and some of the most experimental Met Gala 2024 looks.

Zendaya In Maison Margiela

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Co-host Zendaya is striking this evening. In an off-shoulder custom patterned Maison Margiela frock she is also effortless. The tones of her gown are comprised of a deep blue and a regal green hue which pair well together. Zendaya and Law Roach’s confection was on-theme due to the use of whimsical florals.

Colman Domingo In Willy Chavarria

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Domingo, who has skyrocketed to the forefront of many film lovers’ hearts in recent years, wears a magnificent cream and black tuxedo by Willy Chavarria. The silken material of his blazer pairs elegantly with the contrasting black trousers that are created to be a bit oversized. Suede footwear also kicks things up a notch. The smoky eye makeup look he’s wearing also elevates this entire ensemble. Lastly, the use of Calla lilies subverted with the sharp nature of his tux classify this look as on-trend and I feel he nailed the theme perfectly.

Tyla In Balmain

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

In custom Balmain created to appear like vanishing sand, Tyla showed up for her first Met Gala. The moment she orchestrated could be viewed as fitting for the “Garden of Time” monicker if time as a reference counts. The Amapiano artist blew me away mainly because I wouldn’t have assumed this would be her look. The sand gown was molded for her exact shape–it also was worn with a kitschy hourglass accessory.

Kerry Washington In Oscar de la Renta

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kerry Washington attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Washington was regal in a lengthy, deep purple gown by Oscar De La Renta. Her look was sophisticated rather than frumpy. The deeply low-cut neck portion of her gown felt a bit heavy-handed, but overall, Washington’s fashion moment was well worth the wait. The intricate florals embedded into her gown were also fitting and on-theme.

Gayle King In Marchesa

US broadcast journalist Gayle King arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Television host and award-winning broadcast journalist Gayle King wasn’t playing fair tonight. Her bright green custom Marchesa gown was a head-turner. Ruffles which were located towards the lower right section of her design gave it a chiseled look. Her take on “Garden of Time” was given a hit of energy with the hue chosen for her gown.

Naomi Campbell In Burberry

Angela Weiss/AFP

Campbell shined in a flattering light blue Burberry gown designed by Daniel Lee. The gown included hundreds of pieces of fabric throughout. It was an experimental take on the theme since blue is often associated with imagination, intuition, and freedom. Overall, this design was a tasteful choice for the beloved supermodel.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph In Gap

John Shearer/WireImage

Our red carpet darling Da’Vine Joy Randolph hasn’t met a fabric that she doesn’t agree with. The ballsy Zac Posen-designed denim gown included interesting elements: a bustier mid-section and top paired with a decadent pleated train in multiple hues, a deep blue, and a richer, lighter blue. Joy Randolph’s first Met Gala with Posen incorporates elements pulled from evening wear from the 1700s which classifies it as a cyclical reminder of fashion’s past. What leads to them nailing the night’s theme? The tone blue and how Posen was inspired by the movement of water when creating the gown.

Taylor Russell In Loewe

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

“I’ve always wanted to be a tree, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Russell said during Vogue’s live stream of the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. Her custom Loewe gown consisted of an aesthetically pleasing wooden bodice followed by a creamy white and lengthy train—I’d categorize this as as on-theme due to the use of wood and florals which key in on the imaginative use of nature. When combined these all of the elements of Russell’s look are deeply flattering.

Ben Simmons In Thom Browne

Ben Simmons at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ben Simmons was vying for the title of best-dressed man of the evening. In a deep grey Thom Browne suit, Simmons makes his case for the evolving style of athletes. He also wore a matching overcoat, glasses with coral lenses, and a briefcase with a clock design. Each of these facets of his outfit paid off, it was a fulfilling menswear moment of the night. Simmons’ modern moment can be viewed as on-theme since he’s providing a fresh take on men’s fashion, also there’s a single rose embroidered on his overcoat.

Nicki Minaj In Marni

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicki Minaj made an appearance on the red carpet in a chic yellow and metallic minidress by Marni. Throughout the design, there were miniature flowers with crystals embedded into them which point to Minaj leaning into the night’s theme. The florals which lean into reimagining garments inspired by the natural world appeared in assorted hues including orange, lilac, a bright teal, a bold magenta, and even a punchy orange color. A pair of matching yellow pumps and clutch were the ideal match for this girly and ethereal look.