Stylish Moments From Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Brooklyn Museum Opening

Getty Images

Last night at the Brooklyn Museum, one of music’s power couples showed up and showed out for the opening of their new exhibition entitled Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, a personal collection of works owned by Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean) and Alicia Keys. The Dean’s have collected works from contemporary artists Lorna Simpson, Kehinde Wiley and Nina Chanel Abney. Giant portraits by Wiley, artist’s Esther Mahlangu’s globe bridging canvases, and the largest installation of a work by Meleko Mokgosi were all on display.

The couple wore pieces from the latest Balmain Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Dean was wearing a colorful cropped blue blazer with figures of children on them that look painted on while Keys wore a deep blue and pink coat over a black halter style dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Aside from the main stars of the night, celebrities like rapper Lil’ Baby, stylist June Ambrose actress and MC Queen Latifah made appearances in support of the couple. Lil’ Baby opted into a casual approach to the soiree with a pastel tie-dyed denim jacket paired with blue straight leg jeans and a pair of classic white Air Force 1s. Latifah channeled her past as an MC with a forest green button down set with a long black sheen coat, a newsboy-style hat, and black boots. Ambrose wore a signature wide brim top hat with a green plaid set from Burberry’s recent Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection.

Actress Tracy Ellis Ross made her way into the opening in a white cutout dress with black tights underneath and a fuzzy cropped black jacket. Queen Bey’s biggest cheerleader Tina Knowles came through in a black jumpsuit with a gold belt buckle detail with dangling charms and gold bangles stacked on her wrist to match. Rapper Tierra Whack came in the most colorful ensemble of a printed button down tunic top layered over a rich purple pant with green glasses and a red bob haircut to tie in her outfit.

Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys will be on view at the Brooklyn Museum from February 10 to July 7, 2024 at the Brooklyn Museum.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the star-studded night.

01 01 Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

02 02 Lil Baby at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Lil Baby at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

03 03 Queen Latifah at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Queen Latifah at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

04 04 Styles P and Crystal Renee Hayslett at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Styles P and Crystal Renee Hayslett at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

05 05 Toyin Ojih Odutola at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Toyin Ojih Odutola at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

06 06 Nina Chanel Abney and Tierra Whack at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Nina Chanel Abney and Tierra Whack at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

07 07 Jeff Karly Drouillard at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Jeff Karly Drouillard at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

08 08 Tracee Ellis Ross at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Tracee Ellis Ross at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

09 09 Tina Knowles at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Tina Knowles at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

10 10 Tiffany Traille, Janine Eell and Whitney McGuire at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Tiffany Traille, Janine Eell and Whitney McGuire at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

11 11 Nigel Sylvester at Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Nigel Sylvester at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)