Essence Fashion Digest: June Ambrose Leaves PUMA, Who Decides War X The Diplomats Collection, And More 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

This week in fashion had a few newsworthy moments to share. First up, June Ambrose has announced she will be leaving her creative director at Puma for the women’s basketball sector. Ambrose was appointed for the role in 2020 after being introduced by her long-time client Jay-Z to the former chief executive Bjørn Gulden. While in this position, Ambrose created a new identity for the women’s sportswear section, making fashionable and functional collections.

Next, Who Decides War and legendary hip hop group The Diplomats have collaborated on a collection honoring Harlem style. The campaign images of the vibrant range are taken in front of a brownstone stoop with the rappers in leather custom jackets with graphics embroidered on the city.

Footwear designer Salehe Bembury has posted on his Instagram another one of his teasers for his next New Balance collaboration. He’s been designing with the brand since 2020 as a collaborator for silhouettes like the “2002R,” “990v2,” and “574.” Now, the latest shoe is his iteration of the “1906R” with two fiery colorways of red, orange, and silver and red and blue.

Lastly, two streetwear brands Supreme and London-based Corteiz have collaborated on a new collection. Expect to shop hoodies and T-shirts in black with the co-branding printed on the front So far only the T-shirt is available online while the hoodie is exclusively available at a Corteiz pop-up in London.

If you’re curious to know more about the happenings of the fashion world in its different realms, keep scrolling.

June Ambrose Is Leaving Puma

June Ambrose is departing from Puma as the women’s basketball sector after three years, reports Business of Fashion. During her time there she remade the label’s women’s sportswear into a fashion-forward athleisure and performance brand. The pieces she oversaw made waves for the Puma brand, as she even had a fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2022 to showcase all that Puma had to offer under her wing. Ambrose will be leaving the brand to pursue personal projects. She’s styled stars like Jay-Z, Missy Elliot, and more throughout her career. We’re excited to see where she goes from here.

Designer Salehe Bembury Teases New Balance Collaborations

Footwear designer Salehe Bembury has posted on his Instagram a teaser of his next collaboration of his New Balance collaboration. He’s worked with the brand since 2020 as a collaborator creating colorful and brilliantly shaped sneakers. His latest design is for the classic “1960R” show that comes in two bright colorways: a fiery sunset-like colorway with silver accents and a red and blue sneaker. The shoe was also debuted at Milan Fashion Week on Bembury’s person, sparking interest in the vibrant shoe.

Stay tuned for more details.

Who Decides War And The Diplomats Join Forces For A New Collection

Iconic rap group The Diplomats has teamed up with streetwear brand Who Decides War for a new collection. The brand created a lineup that honors Harlem with embroidery of the city on each rapper’s custom leather jacket. The hip hop-inspired range also includes navy hoodies with similar embroidery on the front. Stacked denim jeans are also included with the same imagery on the thighs down the leg.

The collection will be available on December 24 on whodecideswar.com.

Supreme And Corteiz Join Forces For A New Collection

London-based streetwear brand Corteiz has joined forces with Supreme on an exclusive capsule collection. The collection consists of T-shirts and hoodies with co-branding on the front with the saying “Supreme Rules the World” which was a nod to the London brand’s tag “Corteiz Rules the World.” The back of both pieces include a poem titled “No Man Is An Island” in handwritten text by poet John Donne. The T-shirt is available online while the hoodie is exclusively available at a Corteiz pop-up in London which began on November 28.

Shop the Supreme X Corteiz T-shirt on supreme.com. The price retails for $44.

Prada Purchases A Fifth Avenue Building

After renting its Fifth Avenue building in New York City since 1997, luxury fashion house Prada has bought it for $425 million. The brand received ownership in a cash deal with 724 Fifth Fee Owner LLC and was funding through internal resources, according to WWD. The building is on one of the busiest shopping streets in the city. “The board believes that the property’s location offers high strategic value being characterized by increasing scarcity and long-term potential,” Prada said in its statement.