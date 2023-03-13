June Ambrose Celebrates Hip Hip Through Her Newest Puma Drop

Puma

June Ambrose has been shaping how we view hip hop for decades throughout her career. From styling music videos for Diddy and Missy Elliot to now as the Creative Director for Puma, she continues to center streetwear and hip hop culture. Ambrose is one to celebrate women and Black people’s contributions to culture every day, but on March 16th specifically, her celebration will be tangible with the second installation of her ongoing co-branded collection “Keeping Score.” The varsity-inspired collection featured rich blue and green hues with jackets, pants, and sneakers, all made for the awkward transitional weather.

The stand-out piece of the collection is the Keeping Score Victory Reversible Jacket. It’s a three-in-one piece that can be layered, deconstructed as a vest, or reversed from green to blue. The collection is full of retro hip-hop codes of nostalgia with modern touches and comfortability, and versatility.

The fashion maven told ESSENCE, “For this second drop of Keeping Score, I reflected on my career in hip-hop and fashion and all of the women that I was inspired by, from those who paved the path before me to the muses and artists I’ve worked with.” She goes on to say, “I wanted to represent for women in the present day and the future. The collection takes nostalgic silhouettes that tap into streetwear and turns it up a notch. Whether it’s a reversible varsity jacket, a deconstructed topper, or a classic tracksuit, each piece encourages the consumer to take creative freedom in how they wear it. I want this collection to celebrate women and their wins, so what better time to start Keeping Score than Women’s History Month.”

The collection is available on March 16th at puma.com, and prices range from $150 to $250.