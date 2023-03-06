After Playing A Pivotal Role In Making The Company $1B In Sales, Rihanna Reunites With Puma Again

Two simple words have The Navy and sneakerheads quaking with excitement: “She’s back.”

Puma recently announced the possible return of the Fenty x Puma partnership across their social channels on March 1, signaling Rihanna’s full-on reemergence after being absent from music and fashion for years.

The last Fenty x Puma line dropped in 2018 and was a runaway hit, earning the company $1B in sales according to Paper Magazine.

On March 1, the company let everyone in on the secret that the pop star has made her return.

“She’s back,” PUMA shared in a cryptic Instagram post.

While no additional details of the partnership have been reported, the collaboration is poised to be a success.

PAPER Magazine, Rihanna’s impact as the face of PUMA reportedly brought its revenue to nearly $1 billion.

Nearly in rapid succession, the mogul went on to found Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage x Fenty and as well a luxury ready-to-wear brand with LVMH called Fenty.

The partnership reportedly began in 2014 when the superstar joined the company as its Women’s Creative Director and Global Ambassador for Women’s Training. As reported by Yahoo, the role called for Rihanna to influence product collections, worked with PUMA’s internal product creation team, and launched several fan activations, including consumer and retail events, training and fitness-related social media content, and product programs.

“It’s great to find a brand that celebrates strength and individuality,” Rihanna said in a press statement at the time. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to collaborate with as a creative director. I’m excited for you to see what PUMA and I come up with.”

The singer inked the deal with one mission in mind: helping people feel more confident.

“Signing Rihanna is a fantastic step for PUMA,” said Bjørn Gulden, CEO at PUMA. “Her global profile, her charisma and individuality, her ambition – all these things make her a perfect ambassador for our brand. She also aligns perfectly with the values PUMA strives for: to be Confident, Brave, Determined and Joyful. With a strong portfolio in football, running and motorsport, finding an inspiring partner for women’s training was very important. Rihanna was a natural choice for us. We’re delighted to have her as a partner, and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.”