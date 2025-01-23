Sharelle Rosado Provides An Update On Where She Stands With Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson

Getty

Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson broke some hearts when they decided to split up in October 2024. The real estate agent and business owner shared an update on their relationship status after the breakup with PEOPLE.

“It’s honestly good,” Rosado said of their relationship. “We support each other. We put our family first, kids first, and then our business. We’re going always to be here to support each other no matter what,” she said.

Rosado ended her relationship with the former NFL player due to cheating, which she discovered after going through his phone.

While the former couple are no longer together, Rosado says they are still good friends. “People honestly say, when they see us out, they’re like, ‘You two get along better as friends. Ya’ll relationship is amazing,'” she said during her recent interview.

For now, the 37-year-old shared she’s focused on healing and is currently in therapy working through her past traumas.

“I have a therapist that I talk to about a lot of things, and sometimes we have to go back to our childhood. So we’re fixing things, it’s amazing,” the Selling Tampa personality said. “I’m in a good mindset, mental space and I can’t complain.”

During the interview, Rosado said that if she ever does decide to date again, she’ll be pursuing someone who isn’t in the limelight. For now, that isn’t top of mind.

“I have too much going on. I don’t even have time for myself,” Rosado said. “If I could date myself, I don’t even have time to even take my own self out on a date. Right now I feel like I just want to focus on me and heal because there’s healing in every breakup, so I just need to focus and regroup.”

With that said, there may be hope that the former couple will rekindle their love, as hinted by Rosado in an interview with Carlos King. When King asked whether they could get back together, the business owner replied, “We’ll see.”

Johnson proposed to Rosado with a 7.5-carat ring back in January 2023. They also gave birth to a daughter, Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson, together in 2022.