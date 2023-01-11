They’re Engaged! Chad Johnson Proposed To Sharelle Rosado With A 7.5 Carat Engagement Ring

The year starts on a high for Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado, as the couple is engaged! Aside from celebrating another win for Black love, we are also raising a toast to the 7.5-carat ring he graced her finger with.

In an exclusive interview, the Selling Tampa star told PEOPLE that she was “shocked” by the proposal.

“I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful, and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love really did it for me,” the realtor and entrepreneur said.

The football player proposed during an intimate gathering with family and friends over the weekend. He brought them in under the guise of a surprise pre-birthday party. She was also surprised and impressed by Johnson’s ability to pull the event together. Rosado noted that she was surprised since her future husband is “definitely not a planner,” but his effort to invite their loved ones “says a lot.”

The wife-to-be added that their engagement “is the next step of our beautiful journey together.” Rosado reacted tearfully to the proposal and embraced her husband-to-be after accepting the ring.

“I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he always told me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife,'” she continued. “Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in November 2020. Also, it gave fans a peek into their relationship during Selling Tampa, a real-estate reality show that aired on Netflix in 2021. Rosado admitted that she made the first move regarding how the couple met. Before then, she’d see him at track meets she would attend to support her daughters.

“I slid in his DMs. We used to tell — the joke was, we met on Christian Mingle, but I actually slid in his DMs,” Rosado said during an episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “He was always a crush of mine. Like for years. Sexy, tall, chocolate. That thang know he fine.”

The romance didn’t take off straight away–the two were friends for some time, stopped talking, and then reconnected and made their relationship official.

In August 2021, Rosado announced she and Johnson were having a baby girl. This would be her fourth child and Ocho Cino’s eighth. Their daughter, Serenity Hurricane Paula Johnson, popularly known as ‘french fry’ was born in January 2022.

“It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal we’re expecting!” she said on Instagram in August 2021. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret, but I’m excited to share the news with all of you finally! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love, and adventure.”

When the TV personality discussed her reaction to the pregnancy news in 2021, she told PEOPLE she always wanted a big family.