Meet The Cast Of The New Netflix Unscripted Series ‘Selling Tampa’

Following the success of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the digital streaming platform has developed a new spinoff series. Titled Selling Tampa, the show centers around retired US Army veteran and luxury real estate broker Sharelle Rosado and her business, Allure Realty, which she founded in 2017, after almost 13 years of service in the military.

Rosado’s real estate firm is composed primarily of women of color, and with Selling Tampa, she and Netflix hope to highlight the intelligence and tenacity of minority women in the field of luxury real estate.

The show’s cast features eight women—each ambitious in their own right—working to achieve the highest level of success on Florida’s coast.

The first season of Selling Tampa will premiere on December 15, 2021, with eight episodes lasting 45 minutes. Ahead of its debut, we have provided a list of the show’s cast, along with a brief biography. After watching the trailer below, take a look at the amazing women of Allure Realty featured on the upcoming Netflix reality series.

01 Sharelle Rosado Sharelle Rosado—founder and CEO of Allure Realty—created the luxury real estate firm in 2019, opening its first location in Tampa Bay Florida. Her compelling drive and growing reputation led her to become one of Florida’s top producing real estate agents. Her experience as a former Paratrooper in the United States Army skills have served her well in business as a bold entrepreneur, as well as in her mission of mentoring and empowering minority women. Rosado is also a broker and consultant to other real estate professionals, sharing how technology can improve their businesses. 02 Juawana Colbert The Los Angeles-born Juawana Colbert was exposed to the real estate business at a young age. Her grandfather owned a number of apartment units, and he would always bring her along during inspections. It was during these moments that Colbert would develop a passion for real estate. Her experience as an executive in Economic Development is a large part of why she is one of Allure Realty’s top-performing agents. With a keen ability to pay attention to details, superior customer advocacy, and unmatched professionalism, Colbert has positioned herself for long-lasting success. 03 Colony Reeves Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Colony Reeves is a graduate of the University of South Florida. Upon entering the real estate industry, she quickly made a name for herself as a dependable real estate specialist. Her tenacity and dedication have played a significant role in her success and have earned her respect as a top-performing agent. Reeves’ mission is to change lives through Real Estate. She understands the importance of wealth building and homeownership and is excited to inform others on these topics. 04 Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere is a former property accountant turned real estate professional. Her background in analytical accounting along with her marketing and branding skills has allowed her to receive the “Top Agent” award on occasions. Petit-Frere has a knack for customer service and takes pride in negotiating in her client’s best interest and working relentlessly to get them their desired result. 05 Tennille Moore Born and raised in Sarasota, FL, long time Tampa Bay resident Tennille Moore has over 16 years of serving the great state of Florida. As a former Chief Legislative Assistant in the Florida Senate, she knows what it takes to close business deals on multiple levels. It was Moore’s previous experience that allowed her to excel in Florida’s real estate market in the Tampa Bay Area. As a mother of 3, Tennille understands the importance of family and also knows the benefits of an investment when buying any home. 06 Rena Upshaw-Frazier Rena Upshaw-Frazier attended The University of South Florida where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering and then went on to obtain a law degree from Stetson University College of Law. Upshaw-Frazier understands that real estate is about more than money, it’s about the community; and in 2018, Rena obtained a real estate license and found her passion helping people navigate the real estate market to find their home. Now, as a Broker Associate at Allure Realty, her background and experience help her navigate even the stickiest of real estate situations, and replaces the stress of home ownership with excitement and enthusiasm for her clients. 07 Karla Giorgio Karla Giorgio—a licensed real estate professional—was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and moved to Orlando Florida with her family in order to pursue a higher quality of life. At the age of 16, she began selling cars at her dad’s dealership, which further sparked her interest and ability to sell. Giorgio understands the importance of commitment, professionalism and deliverance, and her work is focused primarily on ensuring the client that their residential needs will be fulfilled. 08 Alexis C. Williams Alexis C. Williams is a full-time real estate agent who specializes in listing and selling residential homes. Alexis is a go to agent and a consistent leader with a reputation for tenaciously protecting her customers’ interest. Williams’ compassion, negotiation skills and unique marketing strategies help her to list and sell her customers’ homes. She also keeps her clients informed throughout the entire process, building rapport with buyers and sellers alike.