What’s New And Black On Netflix In November

This month on Netflix superstars are taking a dive, heartthrobs are embracing their villainy, and sisterhood is being put to the test.
Major talents are also branching out from behind the camera as one of the biggest actors in the game proves she can tell a story using more than one set of skills.
Find out the origins of the Black Yeehaw agenda by time traveling to a period where outlaws reigned in a story based on real Black historical figures.
Settle in and enjoy Ice Cube perfecting that grumpy expression we love so much. Join girlfriends finding their way to true happiness hand-in-hand. See a young royal rise to the occasion to defend her homeland.
Follow a fallen musician as his life takes an unexpected turn or tag along with The Rock and his imaginary badge on another mission that reminds us why he will always be booked and busy.
Scroll below to see what’s new and Black on the streaming service this month.
01
Snakes On A Plane – 11/1
An FBI agent works to protect a high profile witness from an aircraft full of reptiles.
Photo Credit: Mutual Film Company
02
Dave Chappelle’s Block Party – 11/1
The comedian hosts a Brooklyn block party featuring special appearances from The Roots, Jill Scott, Erkyah Badu and more.
(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)
03
21 Jump Street – 11/1
Ice Cube plays a grumpy commanding officer in this remake of the classic crime drama.
Actors and producers from 21 Jump Street are in Denver on Tuesday, Feb. 28. 2012 promoting their upcoming film. Clockwise from front, Jonah Hill, Ice Cube, Channing Tatum, and Bob Riggle. Kathryn Scott Osler, The Denver Post (Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
04
Harder They Fall – 11/3
Regina King, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, and ESSENCE cover girl Zazie Beetz star in this Western inspired by real Black historical figures.
05
Amina-11/4
This historical drama follows a young woman who uses her military prowess to protect her family’s kingdom.
Netflix
06
Oga Bolaji – 11/3
The life of a retired musician reaches a rapid upset in this drama staring Ikponmwosa Gold, Omowumi Dada and Idowu Philips.
Kaykas Studios
07
Red Notice – 11/12
One thing about The Rock, his character is going to pull up on you. Watch him give chase in this art heist thriller.
Netflix
08
Passing – 11/10
Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson star in this adaptation of the novel by Nella Larsen.
Netflix
09
Cowboy Bebop – 11/19
Mustafa Shakir and Blessing Mokgohloa star in this live action anime flick.
Netflix
10
Bruised – 11/24
Halle Berry immersed herself in the world of MMA to star in and direct this drama.
11
True Story – 11/24
Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star as brothers facing the fallout of one’s poor choices in this drama.
TOPICS: black television film & tv Netflix november streaming television