Former Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is finally answering questions about what happened between her and former NFL star Chad Johnson, also known as Ochocinco. In October 2024, the entrepreneur announced on X that her former fiancé was now “a free man.”

While on the “Reality with the King” podcast by Carlos King, Rosado shared the straw that broke the camel’s back in her relationship with the former NFL player. It was going through Ochocinco’s phone and finding conversations with other women.

“The s–t I saw was crazy,” Rosado, 37, told host Carlos King.

This wasn’t the first time Rosado ran into indiscretions. During the interview, King asked whether the former pair were in a monogamous relationship, to which the real estate agent responded,

“When we were together, there were some… going on and I found out about it, texting other women, you know, [inaudible] around.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘F–k this s–t. Do you know who I am?’ I know who you are and I respect what you have. But it is what it is. And nobody’s perfect. I just feel like, when things happen be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out,” she explained.

In terms of how the former TV personality found out about the cheating, she admitted to going through the podcaster’s phone.

“Yes, I went through the phone and that’s how I found out,” Rosado said, adding she found “women everywhere.”

“They’re gonna throw themselves at him because of who he is,” she said. “Chad is a fine-ass man. He is very good looking and he’s showing out and he’s showing out now because he’s in the jam.”

Rosado said she and Johnson both cried when they “had a few words” about what she discovered on his phone. The 37-year-old also admitted that it was difficult dealing with his fame, women throwing themselves at him and the disrespect she received from said women in public.

“The main thing was, I would say the cheating, I feel like we should have communicated better because I reacted out of anger when I said y’all can have his ass because I felt like, ‘Oh now you’re playing with my name.’

The mother of four added, “… I was just fed up. I was like, ‘Y’all wanna f–k around and play with me?’ I’m about to let everyone know they can have your ass and I’m moving on… I wanted to show him I wasn’t f–king playing.”

Rosado also debunked rumors that the 46-year-old gave her an STD and she caught him being intimate with another woman on surveillance footage.

“I respect Chad and at the end of the day, we’re still a family, no matter what things happen,” Rosado said. “Nobody’s perfect and I’m not here to judge him. I’ve had infidelity issues. It happened to me. I did it to someone. I’ve done it to somebody in my younger days.”

As it relates to the infidelity issues, Rosado has been honest about cheating on her ex-husband with Chad and approaching the former athlete first in the recent past. That said, she isn’t closed to reconnecting with Ochocinco in the future.

“Later… we’ll see,” she said about potentially getting back with the Nightcap co-host. . “But I’m having fun traveling I’m just enjoying life right now… but on a serious note, yes — after therapy, after everything, once we clear the slate with everything I would be open to going on a date with him and we go from there.”

The former couple started their relationship in 2020 after Sharelle slid into Ochocino’s Instagram DMs. They then gave birth to their daughter Serenity “Hurricane” Paula in 2022 and got engaged in January 2023.