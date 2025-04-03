Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, And Their Kids Have A Ball In Aspen For Spring Break

Swizz Beatz/Instagram

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys had an epic spring break out in Aspen with some of their kids. The blended family had a time, and we got to see snippets of their vacation on Instagram.

“THE DEANS ASPEN SPRING BREAK TAKEOVER 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽” the producer wrote in a caption. Swizz Beatz shared several images and videos from their quality time in Aspen and they did a little bit of everything.

Although the Deans are a blended family with five kids, only three were on the trip. That includes Kaseem Dean Jr. (who Beatz had with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere), Egypt Dean and the baby of the family Genesis Ali Dean. Swizz and Alicia had Egypt and Genesis together. Two kids were missing from the Aspen fun, which include Nicole Dean, the only girl of the bunch based in London, Swizz’s firstborn, Prince Nasir.

In one of the clips shared, Egypt is caught killing it on the piano–he clearly inherited his mother’s talent. The composer and rapper also shared a video of his family vibing out in front of a crowd while a South African DJ and record producer Black Coffee played his remix of Alicia Keys’ “In Common.” Genesis was jamming particularly hard to his mom’s song and that’s quite the flex.

The Deans are big on vacations and recently spent time in Jamaica for Alicia’s birthday back in February. In 2022, Swizz also took all five of his kids on the cutest solo dad trip to London.

Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, married Alicia Keys in July 2010 and they’ve built a strong family unit since then. Although the couple received public scrutiny during the incipient stages of their relationship (Mashonda publicly accused Alicia of having an affair with Swizz), they’ve managed to create a harmonious marriage and blended family. Back in March, the producer said he has never argued with the “Girl On Fire” singer throughout the course of their decade and a half marriage.

“We’ve never had an argument. Since we’ve been together, our kids [have] never seen it; never seen us raise our voice [or] never seen us yell,” he said to US Weekly.

The couple actually met as teens and maintained a friendship over the years before becoming romantic in 2008.