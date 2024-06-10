Meagan Good Says She's Open To Getting Married Again

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for New York Urban League

Actress Meagan Good and her man Jonathan Majors are still pushing forward in love. The couple made another red carpet appearance, but this time at the New York Urban League’s Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner on Thursday, June 6.

While speaking to Us Weekly, the couple got candid about their relationship and how they feel about one another. Good, 42, gushed about how proud she is of the actor for how he’s held up despite .

“I’m really, really proud of him,” she said. “It’s been quite a year to say the least, and how he’s handled it, how he’s grown, how we’ve learned to dance in the rain and how we’ve learned to just look at God first and foremost above everything.”

Over the past year, Majors went through the wringer due to his court case with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who sued the actor and accused him of assault, battery, and defamation in the spring of 2023. Majors was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in December. The 34-year-old was required to complete a counseling program, attend 52 weeks of in-person domestic abuser’s intervention, and continue routine mental health therapy sessions.

While going through these trials publicly, Good was by his side offering moral support.

“He is literally my favorite person,” she added. “Just because of his heart, just because of the way that he’s helped me grow because of his honesty, because of his laughter, his jokes and I can go on and on.”

Majors also had nothing but loving words to share about Good during the interview.

“I don’t want to cry, but she’s my best friend,” he said. “At 34 years old, who would have thought that this would be my friend? The one thing I work for, fight for, sacrifice for. She makes me good, as cliché as that sounds.”

The interviewer then asked the actress whether she was open to getting married again, and her response was, “Yup.”

Good was married to DeVon Franklin for almost a decade before the producer filed for divorce in December 2021. She began making public appearances with Majors in May 2023, shortly after the blowout with Jabbari happened. They have since met one another’s families and are reportedly living together.