Jonathan Majors Says Meagan Good Is His ‘Coretta’ And We Can’t Take It

John Nacion/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors recently had his first interview since his guilty verdict in the case with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor sat down with Good Morning America on Monday, Jan. 8 to discuss the verdict and during the conversation, he spoke about his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, and referred to her as his “Coretta” in reference to Coretta Scott King, wife of Martin Luther King Jr.

“She’s an angel,” he said to ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis. “She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her,” he said. “The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.” Good happened to be in the background of the interview watching Majors intently as he responded during the interview.

This isn’t the first time the former Marvel actor has made reference to the legendary Scott King. During the trial, the prosecution brought evidence forward of Majors asking his former girlfriend to act more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama because he’s “a great man — a great man” doing great things.

Majors, 34, was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment by a jury within a matter of hours. During the ABC interview, he claimed he was shocked by the verdict and took no responsibility regarding any of the events that unfolded aside from not exiting the relationship sooner.

Throughout the trial, the actors have been attached to the hip, with Good, 42, appearing at every court date to support her man. News about them dating surfaced around the time the charges against Majors became public.

In June 2023, the Creed III actor was spotted meeting Good’s family at Red Lobster. They met up with the actress’s mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good. That meetup was just a month after they were first spotted boarding a flight together in May. He was arrested and charged for the incident with Jabbari on March 25.

It is unclear when the couple began dating but they seem to be weathering this storm together.