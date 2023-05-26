Jonathan Majors Meets Meagan Good’s Family At Red Lobster — With Flowers

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

One of the newest and unexpected couples on the block is Meagan Good, 41, and Jonathan Majors, 33. Although the two haven’t officially confirmed their romance, they’ve been spending lots of quality time together.

The actors were recently spotted dining at Red Lobster, but they weren’t dining alone.

They joined Good’s mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good, join them for food and chit-chat. It also looks like the Think Like a Man’s bae brought her and her mom and sister flowers for the laid back occasion.

Before their Red Lobster date, Good and Majors were spotted holding hands and jet-setting together. They were seen boarding a flight from New York City to Los Angeles on May 20.

This new romance comes just over a month after Majors’ public split with his ex Grace Jabari that led to him getting arrested. The actor was accused of strangulation, assault, and aggravated harassment against Jabari, leading to the Manhattan District Attorney granting the woman a full temporary restraining order.

Despite these allegations, Majors has seemingly moved on and found a silver lining in Good. The actress is recently divorced from ex-husband, producer and minister DeVon Franklin, finalizing their split in June 2022.

When the news broke that Good and Majors were dating, a source said she had initially been offering him moral support.

“Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time,” the source told PEOPLE. “Meagan has shown considerable support towards him,” the source said in reference to his ongoing cases.