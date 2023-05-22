Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Hold Hands Amid Rumors They're Dating

Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The rumors that actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are dating just might be true. The claims first surfaced in May with reports that she has been a “support” to the embattled actor. Now, there seems to be proof.

The most recent sighting of the rumored couple found them boarding a flight from New York City to Los Angeles on May 20. The actors were photographed chatting, holding hands and grabbing a bite to eat together.

This news has social media buzzing, and not necessarily in a good way, because Majors recently found himself in a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari where she accused him of physically assaulting her. He’s currently facing misdemeanor charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. The Creed III star has been mum about the allegations and charges, but they’ve had a significant impact on his career. He’s been dropped by his PR and management team, and lost major roles in a Dennis Rodman biopic and an adaption of Walter Mosley’s The Man in My Basement.

At the time the story broke of the incident, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said he “is completely innocent and probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” His next court date is scheduled for June 13. Following the incident, other women have come out to accuse the Marvel actor of abuse.

The Creed III actor is the first man Good has been spotted with since her divorce from producer and minister DeVon Franklin. They were married for nine years before announcing their divorce in December 2021 through a joint statement. The divorce was finalized in June 2022, around the same time they would have celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

The 41-year-old Harlem actress has opened up on several occasions about the breakup and how difficult it was for her to navigate it.

“It’s nothing that I would have ever chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated,” said Good in an interview with our very own ESSENCE. “I was like, ‘This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don’t understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result.'”

Likewise, Franklin has expressed the grief he felt after ending his marriage (he filed for divorce). During an episode of Red Table Talk, he shared how painful it is to be on the other side of a marriage that doesn’t work.

“It changes everything… I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract: ‘DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man,'” Franklin shared. “I might’ve well broken down. Because I never saw this moment.”

The 45-year-old author explained that when he said “I do” to Good, “there was never a moment when we were thinking ‘I don’t.’ So to live in the ‘I don’t,’ you don’t know what it’s like until you do.”