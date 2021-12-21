Karwai Tang/WireImage

Actress Meagan Good and husband Devon Franklin are calling it quits after the film producer and minister filed for divorce from the Harlem star this week.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Franklin filed the paperwork on Monday, December 20 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. They share no further information just yet on what he says the cause of the dissolution of their marriage is.

The news comes as a surprise but not a huge shock to some. There were rumors about the state of the couple’s marriage after they stopped posting one another on social media in the summer. She also hit red carpet premiere’s for her new Prime Video series solo. Still, Franklin looked to show her support as the series debuted, taking to Instagram to tell people they would see a comical side of his wife that he knows very well.

“Y’all not ready for this!!!” he wrote in a caption alongside the video. “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem.” That was his very first mention of the show, and Good welcomed the loving show of support. “My Loooove💜 .. thank you 🙏🏾 Heart’ah’smilin 🥺🥺🙏🏾🙈😭. Love you!”

We’re sad to hear that these two could be done for good. It just seems like yesterday that they were on a book tour together and things were seemingly good. Take a look at the way they were with the timeline of their relationship, below.