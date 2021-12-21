Actress Meagan Good and husband Devon Franklin are calling it quits after the film producer and minister filed for divorce from the Harlem star this week.
According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Franklin filed the paperwork on Monday, December 20 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. They share no further information just yet on what he says the cause of the dissolution of their marriage is.
The news comes as a surprise but not a huge shock to some. There were rumors about the state of the couple’s marriage after they stopped posting one another on social media in the summer. She also hit red carpet premiere’s for her new Prime Video series solo. Still, Franklin looked to show her support as the series debuted, taking to Instagram to tell people they would see a comical side of his wife that he knows very well.
“Y’all not ready for this!!!” he wrote in a caption alongside the video. “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem.” That was his very first mention of the show, and Good welcomed the loving show of support. “My Loooove💜 .. thank you 🙏🏾 Heart’ah’smilin 🥺🥺🙏🏾🙈😭. Love you!”
We’re sad to hear that these two could be done for good. It just seems like yesterday that they were on a book tour together and things were seemingly good. Take a look at the way they were with the timeline of their relationship, below.
2011: They Meet
The couple reportedly first crossed paths while working on the film ‘Jumping the Broom.’ Good was one of the stars of course, and Franklin was an executive for the distribution company that released the project. She said she knew he was meant to be her husband early on because God told her so — while she was in an unhealthy relationship with someone else. “The first thing God told me was that it was time to get out of that relationship. The second thing that God told me was that it was time to be celibate. The third thing God told me was that Devon was my husband.”
2012: They Marry
In spring 2012 they became engaged. By June of that year, the couple said “I do” at a winery in Malibu. The couple was celibate leading up to their wedding, and just a couple of years ago, Good said that was something she believed strengthened their bond. “I believe that it helps because the relationship wasn’t based on physicality and I think sometimes when that leads the relationship and that type of connection, I think sometimes you can’t really see clearly and you settle for things that you wouldn’t settle for during long term,” she told Parade. “And you don’t really realize that until three or four years down the line.”
2013: They Deal With Church Critics
With Franklin being a Seventh-Day Adventist minister, there were expectations put on Good by some. They believed, as his wife, she needed to carry herself a certain way. When they attended the BET Awards together in 2013 and she hit the red carpet in a plunging blue gown, the blowback was strong and truly impacted the actress. “It was a full-on assault, and it went on for years—when I got dressed up for Halloween, or for any event,” she told The Daily Beast earlier this year. “I never stopped being who I was, but I definitely had the trauma of ‘I know I’m going out in front of the firing squad.’ I’m never going to stop having control over who I am if I feel I’m right with God, but I hate that I feel I’m bracing myself for impact.”
2015: They Release a Book — And Deal With More Critics
In 2015, the two took their experiences and used them to write the book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love. It was a New York Times bestseller that shared how waiting for everything in matters of love, not just sex, could be the key to making it last. They dealt with haters during their press tour, but Franklin didn’t hesitate to stand up for Good against the “put some clothes on” squad. “No, no. That is not what we are here for,” he said as she wiped away tears. “She is not going to cover up. She will wear what she wants to wear in the name of Jesus. Amen. Yes, she will.”
2019: They Talk Family Planning
The couple appeared on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ to talk about their decision to wait on having children and Good freezing her eggs after about seven years of marriage. After wanting to wait, as the actress had been career-oriented, the couple seemed ready to try and expand. “We’ve had this dialogue about having kids. And I’ve wanted kids and she wasn’t ready and then there were times we were talking about it,” he told Dr. Oz. “As I’ve come on the show and we’ve been friends for years, you always encouraged us to freeze eggs. And so we did that. At the beginning of the year, we froze eggs and we probably wouldn’t have done it without your urging. So thank you.”
Early 2021: Good Says She Wants To Start a Family in Her 40s
After saying they were ready in 2021, Good shared that she was now ready ready, and could see herself being a mom in Her 40s after being inspired by Halle Berry.“I’m like a big, big Halle Berry fan,” she said. “I have watched her my entire life and entire career. When I saw that she had her first baby at like 40 I was like, ‘I think I’m going to be like that.'” She added, “I can still be the true identity of who I am and I can also be a mother and be a great one. So, I’ve just now gotten to that place and I’ll be 40 next year and I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s about that time!’” She turned 40 in August.
Mid-To-Late 2021: They Get Quiet Online and Call It Quits
Speculation about the status of the couple came about after people noticed the two were sharing less photos of themselves together, of each other (like none), and weren’t appearing together in public (where people began to notice she wasn’t wearing her ring at a Halloween party). And as mentioned, while Franklin would eventually post about Good’s new series, ‘Harlem,’ on his page, he didn’t attend the premieres with her and still went ahead weeks later and filed for divorce.