Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Declares Actor Is “Innocent” As More Alleged Abuse Victims Step Forward

Jonathan Majors‘s legal rep has unequivocally denied all claims of abuse on the actor’s part, as more alleged victims have stepped forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

This comes amid domestic violence charges brought against the actor by the DA in relation to a March 25 incident involving an unnamed female victim believed to be Majors’s romantic partner. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment for “minor injuries to her head and neck,” after an altercation between the two, in which the actor allegedly called emergency services to tend to the woman over mental health concerns, his lawyer Priya Chaudrhy claimed in a statement.

The Emmy-nominated entertainer was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault. He appeared briefly in court where a judge released him. Majors is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Honoree Jonathan Majors poses with the “Actor Award for Film” in the press room during Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In a new turn of events, Variety reports that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have stepped forward to cooperate with the district attorney’s office in relation to abuse allegations. This comes amid reports that began swirling on social media shortly after the March incident that Majors has had a long reputation of alleged abusive and “cruel” behavior that is known within Yale Drama School and New York Theater circles.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” Chaudrhy said in a statement. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

This comment comes as Majors’s team has released video stills showing the alleged victim at a local nightclub shortly after the altercation occurred. Chaudhry stresses that the video shows the unnamed 30-year-old demonstrating full use of her right hand, which was reported to have been injured with a finger fracture during their physical encounter. Majors’s lawyers also allege that the woman was the aggressor in the altercation, which allegedly took place inside a car service and was witnessed by their private driver, who Majors’s lawyers claim will testify to the actor being innocent of abuse.

Chaudry’s husband and Majors’s current crisis manager, Andrew Bourke, also revealed some of the evidence they believe will serve to clear Majors earlier this month, when he released screenshots of text messages from the alleged victim to Majors claiming responsibility for the altercation as a result of “trying to grab” Majors’s phone and insisting that it was not her intention that he face any criminal charges.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Jonathan Majors attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ahead of these latest developments, Majors was dropped by both his talent management firm Entertainment 360 and his public relations rep the Lede Company.

Deadline reports that the actor has already been dropped from a number of upcoming projects, including an as-yet-unannounced Otis Redding biopic that is currently in the works and an on-screen adaptation of The Man in My Basement by Walter Moseley, which he was set to star in and executive produce.

No word yet on his role as Kang The Conquerer in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, but industry speculation has leaned that the media giant is currently in search of a replacement actor for upcoming projects featuring the character, including 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Majors is also currently still slated to portray 90’s NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s upcoming urban legend drama 48 Hours in Vegas and star in Spike Lee’s upcoming Amazon Studios project, Da Understudy.