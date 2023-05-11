Photos Of Stars With Their Low-Key, Loving Moms

There are some moms of celebrities, when you hear their name, you know exactly who is being spoken about. They’re pretty synonymous with the success of their children. Mama Tina? Beyoncé and Solange’s mom. Oracene? Serena and Venus Williams’s mom. Gloria James? LeBron James’s mom. Maybe it’s because they’re a constant presence, whether it’s court side or front and center at shows, offering up unwavering support to their not-so-little babies in every way (including clapping back at haters when necessary).
And then there are those who prefer to stay out of the spotlight. They offer support, but behind the scenes. Those moms aren’t as well-known but they’re just as crucial to the success of their kids. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, we thought we’d highlight a few low-key mamas of the stars who you may not see very often because they prefer to stay in the background, but you should know, they’re your faves’ number one fan.
Kecia Pratt-McCullar
Former child star and actress Kyla Pratt is pictured with her mom, Kecia.
Lisa Brown
Model Winnie Harlow, no longer just a model but also an entrepreneur thanks to CAY Skin, always feels the love from her mom, Lisa.
Robyn Simpson Reid
One of our favorite young, burgeoning talents, Storm Reid and her beautiful mom Robyn are thick as thieves (with their matching smiles).
Tyra Wardlow-Doyle
Gorgeous Harlem star Meagan Good can always count on her mom, Tyra, to be in her corner.
Joyce Scott
Twins! R&B songstress Jill Scott is pictured here with her favorite girl, mom Joyce.
Valerie Hill
Lauryn Hill is a proud mom, and she (probably) learned everything she knows from her mom Valerie. Mother and daughter are photographed at the Grammy winner’s birthday party a few years back.
Theresa Union
Gabrielle Union’s family manages to stay behind the scenes (we told you she has two sisters), including her lovely mama, Theresa.
Eveliss Rogers
The very chic singer Kelis is pictured (pre-farming life) with her mom Eveliss in NYC.
Valerie Washington
You know Kerry Washington loves to leave a lot to the imagination when it comes to her loved ones (good luck seeing her kids out in the world), but on a few occasions, she’s hit the town with her mom Valerie.
Michelle Beetz
It’s giving twins, once again. Former Atlanta star and “It” girl actress Zazie Beetz is all smiles next to her beautiful mom, Michelle.
Julie Wilcher
You might see more of Eve’s mom these days since the rapper, actress and TV personality gave birth to her first child, but back in the day, appearances by Ms. Julie were few and far between. The two are captured here at an event in their native Philly.
Carmen Surillo
If you ever wondered who is behind the force that is La La Anthony, one of them is her mom, Carmen Surillo.