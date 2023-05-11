Photos Of Stars With Their Low-Key, Loving Moms

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

There are some moms of celebrities, when you hear their name, you know exactly who is being spoken about. They’re pretty synonymous with the success of their children. Mama Tina? Beyoncé and Solange’s mom. Oracene? Serena and Venus Williams’s mom. Gloria James? LeBron James’s mom. Maybe it’s because they’re a constant presence, whether it’s court side or front and center at shows, offering up unwavering support to their not-so-little babies in every way (including clapping back at haters when necessary).

And then there are those who prefer to stay out of the spotlight. They offer support, but behind the scenes. Those moms aren’t as well-known but they’re just as crucial to the success of their kids. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, we thought we’d highlight a few low-key mamas of the stars who you may not see very often because they prefer to stay in the background, but you should know, they’re your faves’ number one fan.

Kyla Pratt (right) and mother in Hollywood, California (Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage)

Kecia Pratt-McCullar

Former child star and actress Kyla Pratt is pictured with her mom, Kecia.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA – APRIL 28: Winnie Harlow and Lisa Brown attend The ME To WE Semiprecious Launch At Bloomingdale’s Sherman Oaks at Westfield Fashion Square on April 28, 2017 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for ME to WE)

Lisa Brown

Model Winnie Harlow, no longer just a model but also an entrepreneur thanks to CAY Skin, always feels the love from her mom, Lisa.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: (L-R) Robyn Simpson Reid and Storm Reid attend the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Robyn Simpson Reid

One of our favorite young, burgeoning talents, Storm Reid and her beautiful mom Robyn are thick as thieves (with their matching smiles).

Actress Meagan Good (R) and her mother Tyra Wardlow-Doyle arrive for the ‘Breakthrough’ Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on April 11, 2019. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Tyra Wardlow-Doyle

Gorgeous Harlem star Meagan Good can always count on her mom, Tyra, to be in her corner.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 11: (U.S. TABS OUT) Jill Scott (L) and her mother Joyce Scott pose for photos at her Blues Babe Foundation Fundraiser At Saks Fifth Avenue April 11, 2005 in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

Joyce Scott

Twins! R&B songstress Jill Scott is pictured here with her favorite girl, mom Joyce.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – MAY 26: Lauryn Hill (r) and her mother Valerie Hill celebrate Lauryn Hill’s birthday at The Ballroom on May 26, 2015, in West Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Valerie Hill

Lauryn Hill is a proud mom, and she (probably) learned everything she knows from her mom Valerie. Mother and daughter are photographed at the Grammy winner’s birthday party a few years back.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 03: Actress Gabrielle Union (L) and mom Theresa Union attend VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Theresa Union

Gabrielle Union’s family manages to stay behind the scenes (we told you she has two sisters), including her lovely mama, Theresa.

Mother of Kelis and Kelis during King Magazine Cover Party with Special Guest Kelis – April 28, 2006 at Nest in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Eveliss Rogers

The very chic singer Kelis is pictured (pre-farming life) with her mom Eveliss in NYC.

Kerry Washington and her mother Valerie Washington (Photo by Movi Inc/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Valerie Washington

You know Kerry Washington loves to leave a lot to the imagination when it comes to her loved ones (good luck seeing her kids out in the world), but on a few occasions, she’s hit the town with her mom Valerie.

Zazie Beetz and her mother pose on arrival for the ‘Fox, FX, National Geographic and Twentieth Century Fox TV Emmy Party’ following the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Michelle Beetz

It’s giving twins, once again. Former Atlanta star and “It” girl actress Zazie Beetz is all smiles next to her beautiful mom, Michelle.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 09: Rapper Eve (R) poses with her mother Julie Wilch in the VIP room at Kung Fu Necktie on May 9, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Julie Wilcher

You might see more of Eve’s mom these days since the rapper, actress and TV personality gave birth to her first child, but back in the day, appearances by Ms. Julie were few and far between. The two are captured here at an event in their native Philly.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 17: La La Anthony (L) and Carmen Surillo attend the 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Charity Event Hosted By La La Anthony at Gauchos Gym on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Carmen Surillo

If you ever wondered who is behind the force that is La La Anthony, one of them is her mom, Carmen Surillo.