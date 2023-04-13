Eve And Son Wilde Wolf Take Morocco

Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images for SAFILO

Rapper and actress Eve has seemingly settled into motherhood and is enjoying the many precious moments that come with it. Her most recent adventure as a mom is a family vacation with her husband Maximillion Cooper and son Wilde Wolf.

Eve, 44, shared pictures with her followers on Instagram with the caption, “💙#morroco #familytime❤️”

In some of the images, we can see little Wilde standing up in a black and white outfit and wearing a giant beach hat in another.

Cooper’s older children also came on the vacation and can be seen posing in a family photo shared by the star. The entrepreneur, 50, has four children from a previous marriage named Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini.

Her husband also showed some love on the images she shared of their family vacation commenting, “family” with a black heart.

The entrepreneur and husband posted a picture of Eve posing in a green and blue floral-themed ensemble from their Moroccan vacation with the caption, “Marrakech days… ♥️”

Family vacations are a thing for the Coopers, as just under a year ago in August, they took a trip to another sunny and sand-filled destination.

Wilde turned one in February and they marked the occasion with what appeared to be a small and intimate celebration. They announced their pregnancy in October 2021.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022”

It’s nice to see the happy couple’s family expanding — and living their best life.