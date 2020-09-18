Eve Admits Her Actions Led To Her Sitcom Being Canceled

Eve blames herself for her eponymous sitcom being cut short.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and Emmy-nominated talk show host appears on an upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored where she revealed that she struggled to keep up with the demands of the show’s schedule, which ran on UPN from 2003 to 2006.

“I was the youngest at the time of the cast and a lot of them were just getting married or just buying their first house or like just having babies,” said Eve in a preview clip. “I was still going to the club, trying to get to set at like 9 a.m., trying to get to a table read.”

“Don’t do that ever,” she advised.

“It took me a minute to figure out that rhythm because I had always been on tour all my life pretty much up until that point. I think for me to offset some of that, I was still trying to hang out at night, which was not good,” she continued.

Still, Eve managed to build a bond with her castmates and was disappointed that they would no longer be working together when she learned of the show’s cancellation.

“When the show ended, it was definitely heartbreaking because at that time we had done three seasons and we were family at this point,” she said.

“I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to kind of straddle both sides of my life; like still trying to hold on to kind of hanging out and I was late a lot. That’s not cool. I do think a lot of it had to do with my actions at that time,” Eve continued.

Eve said that while she doesn’t have many regrets, not being mature enough to handle her own sitcom is one of hem.

“I do think about it sometimes when I look back on it. I don’t believe in regrets, but that is one time in my life that I feel like I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did,” she admitted.

Uncensored airs Sundays at 10/9c on TV One.