Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life

It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea.

Over the weekend, Eve, 43, posted pictures of him lounging on a boat, unbothered with his shades on.

She captioned the series of photos “#vacationmode #chunkybabylegs #family #friends” and we can see the littlest member of the group posing with his family.

Eve is seen looking lush and well-rested herself wearing a sun hat, glasses, and a striped caftan. In one of the pictures, her husband is photographed posing beside her holding their little cub in the air. The most heart-tugging thing about the pictures might be the progression of Wilde’s turn up. He goes from rocking out with the big boys to snoozing as true baby bosses do.

The Coopers had Wilde earlier this year in February, the month of love, and he has been the ultimate blessing after the rapper, actress and TV personality’s long journey to motherhood.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” the star wrote alongside a photo of Wilde Wolfe, then a newborn, swaddled and sleeping in a basket. “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨,” the TV host and rapper said in her announcement post.

The couple have been married since 2014, and while this is Eve’s first child, Maximillion has four from a previous marriage–Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini Cooper.