Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Rapper and actress Eve is pregnant, and the Internet is overjoyed at the news.

The 42-year-old star announced on Friday (October 15) that she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together. The little one is due next February.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️” she wrote on Instagram, cradling her bump in a photo. “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022”

As the “Queens” star noted, the journey to have a child is one that she’s let fans in on over the years. She announced last November that she was leaving The Talk to focus on efforts to grow their family. And before her exit, she talked on the show about her past struggles to conceive.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” she said in 2019. “As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh maybe I wasn’t good enough… it’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it the worse I actually felt about it about myself.”

“Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me,” she added. “Even in the audience, people have come to me and hugged me and said ‘you deserve it.’”

Soon after, she revealed that she underwent a myomectomy to remove fibroids in the hopes of increasing her chances of getting pregnant.

Her efforts, as well as her patience have all culminated in the joy the star is feeling right now as she awaits the arrival of her first child. While this is their first together, Cooper has four from a previous relationship. The couple have been married since June 2014.