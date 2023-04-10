National Siblings Day: 10 Stars With Their Not-So-Famous Family

It’s National Sibling Day! And while we know some of the more famous sisters and brothers out there, from Beyoncé and Solange to Brandy and Ray J, not every celebrity has a sibling who wants to be in the spotlight. A number of big names have loved ones who are making their own way outside of the industry. No albums they’re trying to push, no TV or movie roles they’re trying to get. They’re simply happy living an everyday life being the normal sibling of a star. Others work in the industry, but live a low-key lifestyle. If you needed a few examples of these types of relationships, scroll on down for our roundup of famous folks with their not-so-famous family.

Will Smith

The Oscar-winning actor is pictured with his oldest sister Pamela, twin siblings Harry and Ellen, and younger sister (from another relationship had by his late father) named Ashley.

Gabrielle Union

The beauty is pictured showing off products from her Flawless by Gabrielle Union line with her younger sister, Tracy. She has another sister named Kelly who looks a lot like the star.

Alicia Keys

The Grammy-winning singer has a younger brother named Cole. He may be familiar to those who followed Keys earlier in her career. The two are super close, so much so that he calls her his best friend.

Lizzo

The “Special” singer has two older siblings as cute as she is: big sister Vanessa and brother Mikey.

Kelis

The singer, chef and farmer has a younger sister named Faryka. She loves animals too, graduating from Tuskegee University’s veterinary school. The star is actually the third of four girls.

Sanaa Lathan

In addition to having beautiful parents, the actress has some gorgeous siblings too. She and brother Tendaji (a known DJ) are from dad Stan Lathan’s marriage to Eleanor McCoy. Their sisters Colette, Arielle and Liliane are from his marriage to Marguerite Lathan.

Regina King

The Oscar winner is pictured with her sister Reina, with whom she has a tight-knit relationship. while she’s not an actress, Reina is a producer.

Zendaya

The starlet has five older siblings. She has said of her brood, “Coleman Family…the people I do it for, my motivation, my support, my everything.”

happy birthday to our big sister ski!!! we love you!!! 🦋🦋💕💕4/20 Posted by Chloe and Halle Bailey on Saturday, April 20, 2019

Chloe and Halle Bailey

In addition to their younger brother Branson, the singers and actresses have an older sister named Ski. She, too, is a loc-wearing beauty.

Sabrina Elba

Model and wife of Idris Elba, Sabrina came from a big family (hey mama, Maryam!). While we don’t have the deets on her brothers, her sisters are the beautiful Hibaq and Fatima.

John Legend

The Stephens family is deep! John is pictured with his four siblings, including sister Phyllis, and brothers Ronald and Vaughn.