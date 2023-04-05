Sabrina Elba And Her Equally Stunning Mother Pose For Vogue Arabia In Celebration Of Ramadan

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba and her mom, Maryam Egal, are breathtaking beauties as the two posed for Vogue Arabia. The mother-daughter duo are pictured wearing a series of coordinated outfits, one all white and another with matching browns and nudes.

“Thank you @voguearabia , such a special moment for us ❤️,” wrote Elba.

She also gave credit to the stylist, Natalie Westernoff, editor in chief Manuel Arnaut, and makeup artist.

Her feature was one of three incorporating families Vogue chose to meet with in honor of Ramadan. They wanted to speak with three Muslim households to hear about special bonds they have that are core to the holy month. On the Vogue Arabia Instagram page, they posted an image of the two with a caption that read, “Somali-Canadian model and actor Sabrina Elba is joined by her mother Maryam Egal on their first editorial for the magazine. ‘The greatest lesson I’ve learned from my mother is to use my voice,’ says Elba. ‘My relationship with Sabrina is very unique, where we’re not just a mother and daughter, we’re also best friends,’ adds Egal. ‘We have never done a photoshoot together before, so this opportunity was really special, especially to celebrate something as important to us as Ramadan.’”

While this is their first editorial shoot, mother and daughter have been photographed together on the red carpet looking just as stunning. This includes appearances at the Global Citizens Festival in Accra last fall and the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards ceremony in Doha in 2021.

Elba has been spotted at many high-fashion events as of late, with one of the most recent being Elie Saab’s fashion show in Paris. She also attended the Gucci fashion show in Milan at the start of this year. When not modeling, Elba can be found doing joint ventures with her husband, actor Idris Elba. In the summer of 2022, they launched S’ABLE Labs, a genderless skincare line and she co-hosts a podcast called Coupledom with her husband. You may have also seen Sabrina on the big screen as she made her acting debut in Three Thousand Years Of Longing, which was released in August 2022, and has an anime series in the works.