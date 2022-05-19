15 Times Brandy And Ray J Were Superstar Sibling Goals

For most Black millennials, there’s an instant sibling association between Brandy and Ray J. Ever since they co-starred in videos like Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down” and her hit 90’s sitcom Moesha, they’ve shown each other brother-sister love and been open about their family connection. From music, to television, to film and reality TV, the Norwoods have always had each other’s backs.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Singers Ray J (L) and Brandy onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Of course, there’s been buzz online that some people, particularly members of the younger generations, have missed the memo. While we can’t completely fault anyone born at the turn of the century for not being completely hip to the Norwood family’s hop, we can take this opportunity to introduce the uninitiated.

So take a look at some of this singing-acting-rapping family’s most heartwarming brother-sister moments. If you didn’t know, now you do!

01 1994 – Kid’s Choice Awards 02 1997 – American Music Awards 03 2006 – House of Blues Spring Benefit Concert & Awards 04 2010 – BET Awards 05 2010 – Timbaland’s birthday party at Drai’s Hollywood 06 2010 – VEVO Presents Ne-Yo And Friends 07 2011 – Ray J’s 30th birthday at Caesars Palace 08 2015 – MBK Entertainment Holiday Concert & Party 09 2015 – BET Awards 10 2017 – Primary Wave & Smirnoff Pre-Grammy Party 11 2017 – FOX’s “My Kitchen Rules” 12 2016 – Scoot-E-Bike Launch 13 2018 – Urban One Honors 14 2012 – Billboard Music Awards 15 2019 – Urban One Honors