15 Times Brandy And Ray J Were Superstar Sibling Goals
By Rivea Ruff ·

For most Black millennials, there’s an instant sibling association between Brandy and Ray J. Ever since they co-starred in videos like Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down” and her hit 90’s sitcom Moesha, they’ve shown each other brother-sister love and been open about their family connection. From music, to television, to film and reality TV, the Norwoods have always had each other’s backs.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Singers Ray J (L) and Brandy onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Of course, there’s been buzz online that some people, particularly members of the younger generations, have missed the memo. While we can’t completely fault anyone born at the turn of the century for not being completely hip to the Norwood family’s hop, we can take this opportunity to introduce the uninitiated.

So take a look at some of this singing-acting-rapping family’s most heartwarming brother-sister moments. If you didn’t know, now you do!

01
1994 – Kid’s Choice Awards
02
1997 – American Music Awards
03
2006 – House of Blues Spring Benefit Concert & Awards
04
2010 – BET Awards
05
2010 – Timbaland’s birthday party at Drai’s Hollywood
06
2010 – VEVO Presents Ne-Yo And Friends
07
2011 – Ray J’s 30th birthday at Caesars Palace
08
2015 – MBK Entertainment Holiday Concert & Party
09
2015 – BET Awards
10
2017 – Primary Wave & Smirnoff Pre-Grammy Party
11
2017 – FOX’s “My Kitchen Rules”
12
2016 – Scoot-E-Bike Launch
13
2018 – Urban One Honors
14
2012 – Billboard Music Awards
15
2019 – Urban One Honors

