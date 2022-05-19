15 Times Brandy And Ray J Were Superstar Sibling Goals

For most Black millennials, there’s an instant sibling association between Brandy and Ray J. Ever since they co-starred in videos like Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down” and her hit 90’s sitcom Moesha, they’ve shown each other brother-sister love and been open about their family connection. From music, to television, to film and reality TV, the Norwoods have always had each other’s backs.
Of course, there’s been buzz online that some people, particularly members of the younger generations, have missed the memo. While we can’t completely fault anyone born at the turn of the century for not being completely hip to the Norwood family’s hop, we can take this opportunity to introduce the uninitiated.
So take a look at some of this singing-acting-rapping family’s most heartwarming brother-sister moments. If you didn’t know, now you do!