Jonathan Majors Says He Was “Shocked” At Guilty Verdict In First Interview Since Assault Trial

Today, Jonathan Majors spoke out for the first time since a New York jury found him guilty of assault and harassment in an incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

In an interview with Linsey Davis on ABC’s Good Morning America, Majors said that he was “shocked” when he heard the verdict last month. Now, the Creed III star wanted to give his side of the story as he awaits sentencing on the misdemeanor charges.

“A lot has happened,” Majors said. “In my personal life, in my career in the culture. It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story.”

During his sit down, Majors was firm in his stance that he is not responsible for his former partner Grace Jabbari’s injuries. “That did not happen,” he said to Davis when she asked about the incident. In response to a question about how she got injured if not from him, he replied: “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”

Despite being shocked about the verdict, the actor told Davis “I’m really blessed.”

“I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me,” he continued. “But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways,” Majors said. “But I’m standing.”

Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023 after an incident with Jabbari while they were riding in a private vehicle. During her testimony, she said that she grabbed Majors’ phone after seeing a text from another woman. Jabbari added that he grabbed her arm and right hand, twisted her forearm and struck her head in order to get his phone back, which resulted in visible injuries to her body.

The 34-year-old actor, who was dropped by Marvel Studios after he was convicted following a two-week trial in December, said picking Jabbari up in the car where the altercation occurred was “one of the biggest mistakes of my life” and that trying to keep her in the car was the “second biggest mistake.”

When asked if he agreed with the jury’s verdict on reckless assault, Majors said: “I was reckless with her heart—not with her body.”

At one point during the conversation, Majors became emotional because the case has prevented him from seeing his daughter. He also praised his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, who was also present for the interview, for her love and support during these trying times.

Majors was also asked about an audio recording played in court, in which the actor could be heard saying he was a “great man” and wanted Jabbari to be more like Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be. These great men, Martin, President Obama,” Majors said. “I need her, in that case, Grace, to make the same sacrifices I am making.”

In response to Majors’ comments during the sit-down interview, Jabbari’s attorney made a statement to ABC News, staying the actor “continues to take no accountability for his actions, and that he showed a “clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty,” adding that this should be taken into account when a sentence is handed out.

Majors concluded the interview by saying that he still has hope to resume his career in Hollywood. “I pray I do,” Majors said of returning to the screen. “But it’s God’s plan and God’s timing.”

Majors is set to be sentenced on February 6 and could face up to a year in prison or probation.