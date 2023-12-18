Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault And Harassment

PHOTO: AP PHOTO/STEVEN HIRSH

A New York jury found Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment.

The split verdict was reached on Monday after almost five hours of deliberations over the course of three days. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment. These charges came from a March altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

Following the verdict the judge ordered a new order of protection and set sentencing for February 6. Major could face up to one year in jail.

According to NBC News, the incident occurred on March 25 when Majors called 911 and said that he found Jabbari unconscious in their apartment. Authorities then arrested Majors after finding visible bruises on Jabbari, including a fractured finger and a laceration behind her ear.

While testifying, Jabbari said she spotted a text on the actor’s phone from another woman, that’s when she snatched his phone and she claims he physically assaulted her. Majors, 34, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Majors attended the trial accompanied by his girlfriend, the actress Meagan Good, and his currently known for his roles in the “Ant-Man” films, as well as starring in the Disney+ TV show “Loki.”

The arrest has already affected Majors’ career, in a huge way. Following the arrest both his publicity firm, the Lede Company, and managers at Management 360 dropped him Searchlight Features removed Magazine Dreams from its release calendar. His role as “Kang the Conqueror” in subsequent Marvel projects also remains in question.