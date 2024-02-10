Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Are Still Going Strong After Guilty Verdict

John Nacion/Getty Images

After a strong start, the year 2023 ended rough for actor Jonathan Majors as he was found guilty of two misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Despite the conviction, Majors, 34, and actress Meagan Good, 42, are reportedly still going strong.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple say they’ve been two peas in a pod and are currently living together in New York City. They’re also allegedly using travel to cope with the aftermath of the trial, taking a cross-country road trip together from Los Angeles to New York City.

Majors won’t be sentenced until April 2024. In the meantime, the Creed III actor has recently been hit with two accusations of abuse from former partners. The women spoke out in a recent New York Times report. One of Majors’ exes, Emma Duncan, whom he was engaged to between 2015 and 2019, alleges the actor pushed and choked her among other types of physical and emotional abuse. The partner before Duncan, Maura Hooper, claims the Ant Man actor was controlling and threatened to kill himself—similar to what Jabbari claimed.

Majors’ lawyer has responded to the new accusations, both denying them and saying the relationships were toxic but the actor took responsibility for the part he played. She added that Majors “regrets saying hurtful things.”

And it doesn’t end there; Majors has also been accused of improper behavior on the set of the acclaimed HBO drama Lovecraft Country, which only had one season.

Good and Majors seemingly began dating around the time Jabbari’s accusations became public last year. That said, neither have come out and shared exactly when their romance began. They’ve been spotted holding hands, appearing at court hearings, and traveling together on several occasions since.

The two seem locked in, especially since Majors referred to the Harlem actress as his “Coretta” Scott King during his first interview post-conviction. She was present during the conversation.

“She’s an angel,” he said to ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis. “She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.”