DeVon Franklin Says Breakup With Meagan Good Shook His ‘Belief System’ 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

DeVon Franklin, producer, author and speaker, sat down with Nick Cannon on his podcast Counsel Culture recently to discuss his healing process after his split from Meagan Good. Cannon asked him how he felt about his marriage not working out and Franklin, who is an ordained minister, had an open, honest take on the divorce.

“I wouldn’t say that it didn’t work. I wouldn’t say it was unsuccessful,” Franklin said. “Because maybe it did exactly what it was trying to do. That also was a perspective that I had to kinda learn as I went through my healing.”

Franklin, 45, was married to Good, 42, for almost a decade after they tied the knot in June 2012. However, their divorce was finalized in June 2022 after he filed in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup at the time.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that I came out of it feeling like a failure. But I felt a little bit vulnerable. I felt like my belief system had been shaken,” he admitted.

He noted that he and Good did four months of pre-engagement counseling, 10 months of premarital counseling and sought therapy throughout their marriage. The former couple even wrote a book together titled The Wait to share their story and encourage others looking for love. Yet, the relationship still didn’t work out the way they hoped.

“That was [a] devastating moment. And for me as a man, I had two choices,” he said. “I could say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna act like none of this bothers me, and I’m just gonna keep going.’ Or I could just say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna be truthful. This hurts.’ And so for me, I chose the truthful route.”

Franklin has been open about how the divorce impacted him in past interviews. He also has always spoken highly of the Harlem actress and been clear that he still has love for her. During the interview with Cannon, Franklin acknowledged that he still loves his ex-wife platonically.

“Love is eternal. So my love for her doesn’t stop at marriage. My commitment to her well-being is still intact,” he concluded.

While Franklin did acknowledge how much his divorce from Good impacted him, he is hopeful and still wants to be married again. It’s been reported that he has moved on and is dating someone new. The motivational speaker was spotted out and about holding hands with a mystery woman earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Good has been dating actor Jonathan Majors for close to a year.