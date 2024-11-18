Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Are Engaged!

Getty

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors brought exciting news to the green carpet of the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress, 43, flashed off her engagement ring to reveal she is now engaged.

The couple announced their engagement at that event because, according to Good, “EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom.”

“Life is crazy—I’m crying to you—she is the most perfect, beautiful, divine (and) powerful being I’ve ever met,” Majors, 35, told EBONY magazine on the green carpet.

“The fact that she said I’m gonna run with you, I’m with it. I feel great,” he added. Good also feels elated about getting engaged to the actor after more than a year of dating.

“We’re feeling great,” Good told PEOPLE at the event while showing off her sparkling engagement ring.

“It’s a season of joy,” Majors added, beaming.

“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good continued, with Majors adding, “Amen.”

This news may not have come as a surprise for fans following the couple’s love story. In July, the “Creed” actor hinted at a proposal during an interview with TMZ. During a red-carpet interview in June, Good also shared that he would be open to getting hitched again.

We say ‘again’ because the actress was married to DeVon Franklin for almost a decade before the producer filed for divorce in December 2021.

Megan and Jonathan had quite the start to their relationship, considering it became public while the former Marvel actor was in the midst of a domestic assault trial with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Good appeared by his side at court hearings, showing her moral support every step of the way. In April, Majors was convicted of assault and harassment and sentenced to a 52-week mandatory in-person domestic violence prevention program in addition to a separate $250 surcharge.

During an interview with US Weekly in June, the Harlem actress recently expressed her pride in how Majors weathered that storm.

“I’m really, really proud of him,” she said. “It’s been quite a year, to say the least, and how he’s handled it, how he’s grown, how we’ve learned to dance in the rain, and how we’ve learned to just look at God first and foremost above everything.”

The couple has now emerged from those hardships and is ready to start a new chapter together.