Jonathan Majors Wants To Propose To Meagan Good

Getty

Jonathan Majors, 34, isn’t hiding his intentions for his girlfriend and actress Meagan Good, 42. A TMZ reporter recently asked the Marvel actor whether he would like to marry his girlfriend.

“A lot of people want to know, are you and Meagan going to get engaged? Do you want to propose?” the reporter asked.

Majors replied, “Ooh! Ooh! Of course! Of course!” Good also echoed similar sentiments during a recent red carpet interview, saying she was open to getting married again.

The couple has had nothing but loving things to say about one another during their many media and red-carpet appearances over the past few months. Good and Majors have been dating for over a year; their relationship became public in May 2023, months after he was accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari. The Harlem actress supported Majors consistently throughout his trial, appearing by his side during court hearings.

During a recent interview with TODAY, Good admitted that her loved ones cautioned her against dating Majors, especially while he was in the midst of his domestic violence trial last year.

“I take everyone’s opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life,” Meagan admitted.

“I’m the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, one thing I know is that I can always look myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, when I move to the beat of my own drum — I can always look and say, ‘I’m proud of that,’” she explained. “Whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and I have harmony in my heart.”

The two seem very much in love, and if they do get married, this will be the actress’ second marriage. She was with author DeVon Franklin between 2012 and 2021.