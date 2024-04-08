Jonathan Majors Sentenced In Domestic Assault Case

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 8: Actor Jonathan Majors departs with girlfriend Meagan Good from his sentencing hearing in the domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 8, 2024 in New York City. Majors has been sentenced to one-year probation and counseling for assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors has been sentenced in his assault and harassment case.

The actor has avoided jail time but will have to complete a counseling program and attend 52 weeks of in-person domestic abuser’s intervention, via The Associated Press. He is also required to continue routine mental health therapy sessions.

Majors was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in December 2023, stemming from a March 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City. He was acquitted of two additional counts of assault and aggravated harassment. The Manhattan-based jury deemed the actor guilty of recklessly causing physical harm, but not guilty of deliberate physical harm.

Majors arrived at sentencing on the morning of April 8 hand-in-hand with current girlfriend Meagan Good, who has notably publicly supported the actor since the early days of his formal charges and trial proceedings.

The sentencing does not mark the end of this story for Majors, however, as Jabbari filed a civil suit against the actor in March after his guilty verdict, detailing an alleged pattern of domestic abuse incidents from 2021 to 2023.

Claims of abusive behavior have trailed Majors since his March 2023 arrest, as rumors of a long reputation of alleged abusive and “cruel” behavior began to swirl on social media from former colleagues at Yale Drama School and New York Theater circles. As Majors’ case was still being built in April 2023, multiple prior alleged abuse victims reportedly stepped forward to work with the District Attorney’s office. The New York Times also published a report in early February with claims from two former ex-girlfriends of Majors, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, alleging incidents of physical and emotional abuse.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement released in April of last year.

Majors’ trial and sentencing underwent multiple postponements and delays, with his original sentencing date set for February 6. The actor spoke out about the violent incident leading to his charges and his subsequent guilty verdict for the first time in early January during a sit-down with Good Morning America.

When speaking with host Linsey Davis, Majors remained adamant that he was not responsible for Jabbari’s physical injuries – a fractured finger and a laceration behind her ear – despite their altercation. However, he said he still had no idea how her injuries came about.

“I wish to God I knew,” he told Davis of how Jabbari’s injuries were caused. “That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”