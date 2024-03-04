Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Acting couple Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors showed up to their first red carpet event as an item over the weekend. The pair were side by side at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club this weekend. They went to show some moral support to filmmaker Deon Taylor, who was honored at the awards gala.

Good showed off her enviable abs in a long yellow off-the-shoulder dress with cut-outs. She had her hair in long auburn locks and looked very happy. Majors also wore a smile to the event, in addition to black pants, a blue sweater, and a long gray jacket with his signature hat.

This event marked the couple’s first major outing together since they went public with their relationship last year. This is also Majors’ first red carpet event since he was found guilty of assault in December. The Creed III actor was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Majors will be sentenced on April 8. Since the trial, the star has been dropped from multiple projects, including from playing Kang the Conqueror for Marvel Studios. Recently, other women he’s dated have come forward claiming that Majors was abusive in the past.

Good and Majors started popping up in our news feeds last year around the same time as Majors’ assault issues. The Harlem actress has been by his side supporting him since and even appearing at his court dates. She was recently in the background during Majors’ first interview post-trial with Good Morning America where he maintained his innocence. When asked about his new love, he had nothing but warm things to say about Good.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like… a Coretta,” he said, referencing Coretta Scott King, the wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. “I’m so blessed to have her. You know, the relationship is still fresh, but, you know, I think I found her.”

Since that interview, the couple have reportedly been road tripping and taking strolls with their dog. They also reportedly live together in New York City.

Prior to their growing romance, Good was married to minister and producer DeVon Franklin. They divorced in June 2022 after nine years and don’t share any children together. Majors has one child, a daughter, from a previous relationship.