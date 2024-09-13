Exclusive: Jalen Hurts And Bry Burrows Are Engaged!

Jalen Hurts has been “spoken for” for years, but he’s now officially off the market. ESSENCE can exclusively confirm that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is engaged to his longtime partner, Bry Burrows.

The couple shared exclusive images with ESSENCE from the day the star sportsman popped the question, including a look at the romantic backdrop for the moment. It included a violinist, candles, and red roses strewn about. We also get to see an intimate moment, with the two holding each other, looking out into the ocean.

Burrows, who is an AI partner for IBM, met Hurts while they were studying at the University of Alabama; she a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., he the school’s star quarterback and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. They’ve dated on and off since then and went public with their relationship in 2023. She joined Hurts on the field after the Eagles won the NFC Championship and has remained a private but pivotal part of his life. However, the two did ditch the turf for one night to make a red carpet debut at the Time100 Next Gala in October of 2023, matching in black and with megawatt smiles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend the 2023 Time100 Next at Second on October 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

This delightful news comes as people loudly whispered about the possibility that the two were engaged. It started when Burrows showed up to the Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 6 with a massive rock on that finger. The girls celebrated in advance online, sharing their excitement for “our good sis.”

It was only a matter of time before he asked for her hand, as Hurts told ESSENCE in his May/June 2023 cover story that he’d known for quite some time that she was something special. Make that something spectacular.

“I knew a long time ago,” he said. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

We love Black love in general, but there’s something extra special about college sweethearts finding their way to the altar. Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!