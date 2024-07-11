Marlon Wayans Files For Joint Custody Of 18-Month-Old Daughter Axl

Getty

Comedian Marlon Wayans has filed for joint custody of his youngest child, Axl. he shares his 18-month-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Brittany Moreland.

In March, we reported that Wayans accused Moreland of being entitled. At the time, she filed a petition to have full legal custody of their daughter and requested Wayans get visitation rights. In the most recent court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Wayans is asking for joint legal and physical custody in addition to joint payment of legal fees.

Axl was born in December 2022, and Wayans signed a voluntary declaration of parentage one day after her birth. When the news broke in March, the White Chicks actor expressed his feelings about Moreland pursuing full custody and asking for increased child support payments. Moreland states in court documentation that Axl spends “95 percent of their time with me and 5 percent of their time with the other parent.” She has requested $2,000 per month from Wayans for child care at the time to continue working.

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more,” he said in the exclusive interview. He added, “My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2k,” implying that many women would be satisfied with a lot less. Moreland is asking that her current child support amount be raised from $18,000 to $20,000 to align with her monthly expenses. Those expenses allegedly include $5,000 in childcare and $3,000 in grocery and household supplies.

The actor also didn’t like being titled a “visitor” in his daughter’s life. “Do you pay all that money per month and be called a ‘visitor?’ Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do,” Wayans told The Shade Room at the time. “I’ll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it’s bad, it’s good…it’s GOD.”

Wayans has two other children with his ex, Angela Zackery, who he was with between 1992 and 2013. They include Kai Wayans, born on May 24, 2000 and Shawn Wayans, welcomed on February 3, 2002.