Marlon Wayans Says Mother Of His One-Year-Old Daughter Is “Entitled” Amid Paternity Lawsuit

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Marlon Wayans, 51, isn’t usually in the news for personal drama, but amid reports that he quietly welcomed a third child, he’s found himself dealing with a paternity lawsuit. He shares a one-year-old daughter named Axl with a woman named Brittany Moreland, who is seeking a significant amount in child support.

The comedian decided to publicly address the situation after the lawsuit started to make news in a brief chat with The Shade Room.

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more,” he said in the exclusive interview. He added, “My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2k,” implying that many women would be satisfied with a lot less. Moreland is asking that her current child support amount be raised from $18,000 to $20,000 since her monthly expenses are the latter.

Wayans added, “All these women having to drag men to court who pay nothing towards their children. And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough?”

The reason for Moreland asking for more is that the actor earns $200,000 a month and she believes he can afford to provide more child support for her monthly expenses, which allegedly include $5,000 in childcare and $3,000 in grocery and household supplies.

The Shade Room asked Wayans whether he ever attempted to reduce the amount of child support that he’s paying. “No, I have not,” he answered. “I probably could and should, but goes to show no good deed goes unpunished.”

That said, Wayans doesn’t plan to let Moreland’s request slide. He feels as though he’s being exploited by his child’s mother.

“I’m a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited,” he said.

In Moreland’s request, she’s also asking Wayans to be awarded visitation rights. When asked whether the comedian plans to seek joint custody, he replied, “Do you pay all that money per month and be called a ‘visitor’? Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do. I’ll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it’s bad, it’s good,” he concluded.

Some fans were surprised that Wayans has another child and misread headlines to mean he was denying the baby. The 51-year-old addressed that during the interview.

“All love, all God. The baby isn’t a secret,” he said. “The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby’s private life private. Ain’t nobody’s business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I’d like to keep her peace.”

Wayans has two other children–Kai Wayans, born on May 24, 2000 and Shawn Wayans, welcomed on February 3, 2002. He had them with his ex, Angela Zackery, who he was with between 1992 and 2013.