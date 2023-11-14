Getty

Marlon Wayans is choosing to embrace and support his trans son Kai. In a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, while on a press tour to promote his upcoming special “Good Grief” last Friday, the actor and comedian revealed that his oldest child, who is 23, changed their name and pronouns. At first, he had a difficult time accepting their personhood.

“I talk about the transition, not their transition, but my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans said. “And I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me.”

He continued, “They know I love them,” the father of two said of Kai. “They see me trying. They’re like, ‘I’m happy.’”

Wayans also hopes to impart a strong sense of confidence and freedom to his children, including Kai and his younger son, Shawn, who is now 21.

“I gotta respect their wishes, right, and as a parent, I just want my kids to be free,” Wayans shared. “I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence. So, if they can’t get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f— do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?”

He added, “I’m just so proud of them for being them.”

It’s not out of the ordinary for Wayans to be publicly supportive of his children. The proud father posted a birthday tribute to Kai on Instagram in May.

“Happiest bday my baby… daddy loves you to the moon and back. I’ve always asked people to love me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what that really means,” Wayans wrote in an Instagram caption. “Be you! Your best you! You’re the gift and I’m wrapping paper… love love love you for life. Excuse my ignorance, chalk it up to growth. Love you so much, thank you for making me a man. So proud,” he wrote, adding a rainbow emoji at the end.