Marlon Wayans Calls Out ‘Hate Mongers’ Upset With His Pride Photo Shoot 

Marlon Wayans, 51, is showing support to the LGBTQIA+ community for Pride Month, and sadly, some people are mad about it. The actor posted images from a photo shoot on his Instagram page with him rocking a black bucket hat with a rainbow-colored stripe, a rainbow pride flag draped over his shoulder, with multi-colored balls on the floor.

“Happy PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ peoples,” he captioned the first photo, which ruffled some feathers. “P.S. I’m STRAIGHT… well, according to my child CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples,” he continued.

A day later, the White Chicks actor posted another image from the photo shoot accompanied by a strong message to double down on his support and address the negative comments that came from the image.

“Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS … I’m posting ANOTHER,” he wrote on the second post. “As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f—s what people think. If I lost you… GOOD! Your hateful a– never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

The caption concluded, “HAPPY PRIDE to all my friends, fam, fans and loved ones. I am happy you’re happy… period,” he concluded.

Wayans has openly supported and celebrated his transgender son Kai, 24, whom he had with his ex-wife Angelica Zachary. He first openly discussed their relationship back in November during an interview with The Breakfast Club. During the interview, Wayans said he went from “ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.” In another interview on the topic with PEOPLE, the comedian was honest about the journey to understanding and accepting his son.

“…It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life,” he shared. “You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”

A few years ago, Wayans shared a public message of support to his child on Instagram for this same time of the year. “Happy pride 🌈 to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.”

Wayans has another child, son Shawn Howell, 22, with his ex-wife, as well as a 1-year-old daughter, Axl, with a woman named Brittany Moreland.