LGBTQIA-Friendly Summer Travel Destinations To Visit During Pride Month

Getty Images

Even though journeyers often encounter contrasting cultures and beliefs as they explore the world around them, finding a community you identify with across the globe is important and helps you feel safe. The LGBTQIA+ community is no different, as queers can be visibly more vulnerable in unfamiliar international places.

The month of June marks Pride Month, a time when the queer community comes together to feel seen, celebrated, and safe. June is also a time when travel peaks as people embark on summer escapades. According to a survey done by Airbnb and IGLTA, thirty percent of LGBTQIA+ travelers consider safety a priority when choosing a destination, and 35 percent prefer traveling to a destination where they can feel accepted for who they are. With that in mind, we’ve come up with a list of inclusive LGBTQIA-friendly destinations that offer plenty of culture, history, and, most importantly, hospitality, creating a safe space and opportunity for the best kind of adventure.

Castro District Rainbow Crosswalk Intersection – San Francisco, California, USA.

San Francisco

Locals know the foggy Californian city of San Francisco for its many hills and 7-by-7-mile radius, making it extremely accessible. The rainbow-paved roads in Downtown San Francisco’s Market and Castro streets (where the Pride Parade is held) show off San Fran’s intrinsic support for its most vibrant residents. On these blocks, tourists can expect to find multiple gay bars lined up with patrons dressed in drag and dancing the night away. The Castro is home to Cafe, a nightlife staple, and around the corner is Mission Dolores Park. During San Francisco Pride in June, the park becomes an open-invite party where thousands flock to celebrate loud and proud.

Rio De Janeiro

In South America, Brazil is one of the largest countries with a substantial population of gay men and women. Along Ipanema Beach and Copacabana, you will see thousands of queer folks communing to take in the sun and experience Brazil’s simple pleasures. Between Farme de Amoedo and Teixeira de Melo, the lifeguard tower for Posto 9 is an inclusive space designated for gay beachgoers. Rio’s Carnival season is in February, and this is a popular time for many drag performers and LGBTQIA+ dancers to team up to create beautiful ensembles that represent the many different samba styles around Rio De Janeiro.

Hand waving LGBT flag in NYC, USA

New York City

The Concrete Jungle’s longstanding queer allyship has been present since the Stonewall uprising and Harlem Renaissance. New York celebrates one of the biggest LGBTQIA+ queer parades in the country, and this is because the community is a sizeable one. If you are looking to go out for a drag brunch or supper club, the city is full of amazing local spots. Hit up all your friends and organize a reservation at Barracuda Lounge. In Manhattan, Hell’s Kitchen has become the main destination for young and old queers to unite. And be sure to check out Monster or Industry in Hell’s Kitchen for a fun dance-filled night out on the town.

London

Across the Atlantic Ocean, London has a slew of queer pubs and districts that make adventuring around easy and safe. In the bustling blocks of Old Compton Street in Soho, there are LGBTQIA+ pubs like Freedom, Comptons, or Village, which all have eclectic decor and a diverse range of queer DJs and performers who rotate weekly. Heaven is London’s most prestigious queer venue that has had a major influence on the city’s growing queer community since the 1980s.

Getty Images

Berlin

The capital of Germany, Berlin, is a place rigidly shaped by its controversial political history. Nowadays, the modern city’s underground music and art scene is a community thriving with queer folks. Tracing back to the 1920s and 30s, Schöneberg has been the official neighborhood in Berlin for gay nightlife, museums, hotels, events, and much more. Adjacent to Schöneberg, Kreuzberg and Bergmannstraße are other buzzy areas where LGBTQIA+ people hang out. Berlin’s experimental clubs and sex-positive locales make it a must-visit destination for many gay travelers.

Paris

France’s most romantic city, Paris, is a fashionable haven for LGBTQIA+ people to don their best outfits. Le Marais, a cobblestoned neighborhood, is a busy district in the 4th arrondissement. Due to Le Marais’s recent restoration project, the upscale district is a landmark for high-end boutiques, museums, restaurants, and gay bars. There are over 15 queer spots for nightlife in Le Marais, and Le Duplex is one of the oldest urban-style bars that plays contemporary music. Paris’s LGBTQIA+ Pride, fashion week, and the art holiday, Fête de la Musique, all fall on the same week in the middle of June.

Bangkok

In Southeast Asia, Thailand is a liberating country for drag and transgender artists. Kathoeys, or “Ladyboys,” are popular figures and icons in Bangkok. Many musicians and entertainers in Bangkok have huge supporters, as trans identity is ingrained in Thai culture. Exploring the Red Light District in Pattaya will show you just how accepted and celebrated gay performers are in Thailand.