These Are The Best Summer Vacation Destinations For Every Budget

Who says traveling has to break the bank? That is, of course, unless you’ve got it like that.

Because summer is right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start exploring new (or not so new) destinations, and thankfully there’s a getaway for every budget. Whether you’re looking for luxury, adventure, or a cultural immersion, the world offers a myriad of experiences that cater to various financial plans.

From the enchanting landscapes of Sicily to the bustling streets of Tokyo, here are six top destinations that promise unforgettable memories without breaking the bank.

Sicily, Italy (Luxury)

For those seeking a lavish escape, Sicily is the way to go. And if you’re looking to take it a notch further — San Domenico Palace in Taormina, is an unparalleled choice. This former monastery turned luxury hotel offers a blend of historic charm and modern elegance that’s perfect for friends, couples and families alike. If it looks familiar to you, that’s because it is — HBO’s White Lotus fans may also remember it as the primary destination shot on season two. And did we mention the food? Its Michelin-starred restaurant, Principe Cerami, is a culinary highlight, offering exquisite dishes crafted from the finest local ingredients. Guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea, making it a perfect spot for a high-end retreat.

Athens, Greece (Luxury)

For those dreaming of a luxurious Mediterranean getaway, Greece is absolutely the way to go. And no luxury visit to Athens would be complete without the stay of your dreams at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. A prime destination located on the Athenian Riviera, this stunning resort combines modern luxury with classic Greek beauty. The hotel offers a variety of elegant accommodations, from rooms with garden views to suites with private pools overlooking the Aegean Sea. The dining options are exceptional, with restaurants serving everything from fresh seafood to traditional Greek cuisine. Guests can relax at the hotel’s private beach, unwind in the state-of-the-art spa, or explore the rich history of Athens, just a short drive away.

Tokyo, Japan (Mid-Range)

Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline

While Tokyo may come to mind as a high-end travel destination upon first thought, many would be surprised (and pleased) to know, it’s actually more reasonable than you may think — after you’ve booked the flight, of course. This is a vibrant city where traditional culture meets futuristic innovation, and The InterContinental Tokyo Bay offers a comfortable yet luxurious stay without the hefty price tag. Situated in a prime location, it provides easy access to iconic sights such as the Tokyo Tower and the bustling districts of Shibuya and Shinjuku. The hotel boasts several dining options, including an acclaimed sushi restaurant, making it a great base for exploring the city’s culinary scene.

Cartagena, Colombia (Mid-Range)

Typical street of the Getsemani neighborhood with flags of Cartagena, in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

Cartagena is a Caribbean gem that offers rich history, stunning beaches, and a lively nightlife, all at an affordable price. Visitors can explore the well-preserved colonial architecture in the Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or relax on the pristine shores of Playa Blanca, while resting their head at the Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena. This luxurious, yet affordable option is housed in a former convent, blending historical architecture with top-notch amenities. Not to mention, you can eat like a king (or queen) for less, considering the local cuisine, featuring fresh seafood and tropical fruits, is both delicious and budget-friendly.

Lisbon, Portugal (Budget-Friendly)

Lisbon is an excellent destination for travelers on a budget. The city is known for its charming neighborhoods, historic tram rides, and stunning viewpoints. Affordable yet delightful, Lisbon’s culinary scene offers a variety of pastries, seafood dishes, and local wines. Memmo Alfama Hotel provides a unique experience in the historic Alfama district with beautiful views and a relaxing atmosphere that will fit any type of travel vibe. Don’t miss a visit to the iconic Belém Tower and the vibrant Bairro Alto district for a taste of Lisbon’s lively nightlife.

Bali, Indonesia (Budget-Friendly)

Pura Bratan, this important Hindu-Buddhist temple is a major Shaivite water temple on Bali, Indonesia.

Bali is a paradise for budget-conscious travelers, offering affordable accommodations, delicious street food, and a plethora of activities. From the cultural heart of Ubud to the surf-friendly beaches of Kuta, Bali has something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy yoga retreats, explore ancient temples, and savor local dishes like Nasi Goreng, all while soaking in the island’s serene beauty. If you’re looking for a chic and artistic hotel near the beach, Artotel Sanur is a great option for those looking for a stylish stay.

These destinations cater to various budgets, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect summer getaway. Whether you choose the opulence of Sicily or the cultural richness of Lisbon, each location promises a unique and memorable experience.