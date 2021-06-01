Queer individuals are the heartbeat of the arts community. Since the beginning of time, LGBTQ men and women and non-gender conforming artists have held space for unpopular sentiments, magical possibilities and powerful truths on stages, screens and canvases.

Painters, videographers, photographers, collage makers, and other artists help us see ourselves and one another. The work of these creators is worthy of attention and consideration year-round, and platforms like Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, ISE-DA, and the Queer Biennial are working to ensure that happens.

As we mark the beginning of Pride Month today, we celebrate these Black contemporary artists and the impact their creations have had on increasing queer visibility and shaping our understanding of identity and sexuality. Here are 16 LGBTQ visual artists you should know.